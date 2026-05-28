BEIJING, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on a public welfare diner in Guangdong, China:

An unassuming diner named "Happy Vegan" quietly sits in Xiaotang community, Shishan Town, Nanhai District of Foshan in Guangdong Province. Every morning when the clock strikes ten, the place bustles with people: grey-haired senior citizens, sanitation workers in uniforms, and people with limited mobility visit in groups. Nobody rushes them to order, nor reminds them to pay the check — for in this diner, everything is free.

300,000 Free Meals in Seven Years Warm Gestures Trickling into an Ocean of Kindness Speed Speed

This warm public welfare diner has been faithfully run by its owner Huang Xiaoqiao for 7 years.

As early as 2009, Huang began buying and delivering free meals to families who came to Foshan for medical treatment. Later, she noticed that some elderly street vendors usually starved themselves through lunch, which inspired an idea in Huang's mind: Be the cook herself to "help more people in need."

In 2019, with her husband's support, Huang opened the diner "Happy Vegan." At first, she delivered meals door-to-door to elderly people with limited mobility, and later, she opened the diner to everyone, welcoming anyone in need.

The diner serves a rich variety of seasonal vegetables with balanced nutrition every day. All the dishes are cooked soft and tender enough for the elderly to digest easily. To date, the diner has given out nearly 300,000 free meals.

However, it takes more than just a good heart to run a free charity restaurant, as manpower shortages and financial pressure pose constant challenges. But what kept Huang going is the widespread support from all sectors of society.

During her hardest days, a director from Pundarika Charity reached out to Huang and told her: "If you are having trouble with money, you can apply for financial grants, and we will back you up." The shop landlord also voluntarily reduced the rent. An anonymous netizen has been transferring 100 yuan a day to her for six consecutive years without interruption. In 2025, with the support of the foundation, Huang opened a charity barber shop which offers free haircuts for the elderly, while charging other customers only 3 yuan.

Huang said that respecting and helping the elderly in Shishan has become a natural everyday custom.

Nanhai district of Foshan, where Huang lives, boasts a profound culture of filial piety and other virtues. For millennia, the benevolence of "treating other people's elders as one's own" and the fine tradition of mutual support among neighbors, friends and relatives have been passed down through generations. Putting yourself in others' shoes, extending kindness from relatives to strangers and from nearby communities to farther places embodies the simplest charity philosophy in traditional Chinese culture. The Happy Vegan diner is a vivid inheritance of such fine virtues in modern communities.

A regular customer, Uncle Xu, always comes to bid farewell before returning to his hometown. Ms. Huang, who has been living alone, has also found companions here, no longer spending entire days riding buses aimlessly. Countless guests come and go, but their lives have been brightened by this warm haven.

Huang is not alone in walking this path. Yuhua Nursing Home in Luo Village has been serving free hot meals for empty-nest seniors for a decade. Shangbai Neighbor's Canteen covers public welfare costs with commercial income, meeting dining and entertainment needs for the elderly, free of charge.

A freshly cooked meal and a sincere greeting may seem insignificant to many. But such small acts of neighborly kindness rooted in sincere goodwill can thrive with joint efforts, strengthening the bond between people. Tiny sparks of kindness converge into mighty light, humble yet extraordinarily great.

300,000 Free Meals in Seven Years Warm Gestures Trickling into an Ocean of Kindness

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2026-05/28/content_118518432.shtml

China Mosaic

http://chinamosaic.china.com.cn/

SOURCE China.org.cn