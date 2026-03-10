300+ Harris Teeter Store Leaders Pack 104,000+ Meals for Local Families

Nearly 5,000 seven-day meal boxes packed in partnership with Nourish Up during annual leadership meeting



DIGITAL ASSETS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harris Teeter store managers, store directors and leaders from Harris Teeter's Store Support Center headquartered in Matthews, N.C., packed 4,992 seven-day meal boxes as part of Harris Teeter's annual company meeting.

"It was inspiring to see our store managers and leaders come together at our leadership meeting to serve our community in such a meaningful way," said Tammy DeBoer, president of Harris Teeter. "We're proud to partner with Nourish Up for this donation event, and I'm especially proud of how our teams lead with both excellence and heart, demonstrating each day what it means to live out Harris Teeter's purpose to enrich lives."

The team of more than 300 Harris Teeter associates packed the meal boxes with items like mac and cheese, tuna, pasta, and canned fruits and vegetables. Each box provides three meals a day for a full week – 21 meals per box. The products donated by Harris Teeter will provide more than 100,000 meals to individuals and families in need across Mecklenburg County.

"Our partnership with Harris Teeter makes a meaningful difference in our mission to eliminate food insecurity," said Tina Postel, chief executive officer of Nourish Up. "The boxes assembled today will be distributed to individuals and families in need throughout Mecklenburg County, providing a full week of nutritious groceries and critical support during a time when many are struggling to put food on the table."

Harris Teeter is a longstanding partner of Nourish Up, proudly supporting the organization's efforts by providing food and funding that advance its mission to eliminate hunger in our communities.

For more information, visit harristeeter.com and stay connected on Instagram and Facebook .

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

About Nourish Up

Nourish Up provides groceries, meals, and hope through a network of more than 40 food pantries and grocery home delivery and as the primary Meals on Wheels program in Mecklenburg County.

For more information, contact Nourish Up at (704) 523-4333 or visit our website.

SOURCE Harris Teeter