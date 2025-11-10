Harris Teeter Announces Continued Growth with New Stores in Key Markets

Retailer expands its presence in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina communities with the announcement of five stores

MATTHEWS, N.C., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter is proud to announce its continued growth with the opening of several new store locations across the Harris Teeter region, which include expansion into new markets for the company. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to bring high quality, fresh ingredients and exceptional customer service to more communities. The new stores – slated to open over the next couple of years – will serve communities in Jacksonville, Fla.; Clemson, S.C.; Kannapolis, N.C.; Lake Wylie, S.C.; and Fort Mill, S.C.

"This expansion represents an exciting chapter for Harris Teeter as we extend our reach to serve more neighbors across the Southeast," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations for Harris Teeter. "We've seen incredible support from our customers, and this growth allows us to meet rising demand while continuing to deliver the exceptional experience our brand is known for."

Harris Teeter is hard at work developing new stores in the following communities:

Jacksonville, Fla.

Clemson, S.C.

Kannapolis, N.C.

Lake Wylie, S.C.

Fort Mill, S.C.

With the addition of these new stores, Harris Teeter is also planning to introduce fuel centers and pharmacies at each location, providing customers with even more convenience during their shopping experience and return on value. The company looks forward to welcoming new shoppers and sharing Harris Teeter's commitment to high quality, fresh ingredients, valuable savings through our VIC card loyalty program and exceptional customer service.

Consistent with Harris Teeter's mission to enrich the communities it serves, each store will establish partnerships with local food banks to address food insecurity and ensure neighbors have access to nutritious meals. This commitment builds Harris Teeter's longstanding dedication to hunger relief, a cornerstone of the company's community giving initiatives.

While official opening dates have not yet been announced, Harris Teeter eagerly anticipates serving these communities as soon as possible.

More details on each store location:

Jacksonville, Fla.

Harris Teeter is excited to welcome customers to a new store in Jacksonville, Fla. After years of serving the Fernandina Beach community, the company is proud to expand its presence to Jacksonville. In addition to the fresh, high-quality products and exceptional customer service Harris Teeter is known for, shoppers will benefit from Harris Teeter Fuel Points. For every dollar spent in-store, customers earn points that can be redeemed for savings of up to $1 off per gallon at the pump.

Location: Atlantic Boulevard & Kernan Boulevard North

Retail jobs created: Estimated between 100-200

Construction start date: Spring 2026

Store size: 61,000 sq. ft.

Store amenities: Full-service wine and beer bar; Starbucks; Harris Teeter Pick Up shopping; new décor package; expanded produce and meat/seafood departments; full service floral department; expanded deli and bakery department to include fresh pizza, Murray's Cheese island, Asian hot bar, convenient meal solutions, fresh cakes and bread program.

Additional amenities: Fuel Center and Pharmacy with Drive-Thru Window.

Clemson, S.C.

Harris Teeter is thrilled to announce plans for its first store in Clemson, S.C., as we continue to expand our presence in the Upstate region.

Location: 501 Old Greenville Highway

Retail jobs created: Estimated between 100-200

Construction start date: Spring 2026

Store size: 53,000 sq. ft.

Store amenities: Starbucks; Harris Teeter Pick Up shopping; new décor package; expanded produce and meat/seafood departments; full service floral department; expanded deli and bakery department to include fresh pizza, Murray's Cheese island, Asian hot bar, convenient meal solutions, fresh cakes and bread program.

Additional amenities: Fuel Center and Pharmacy with Drive-Thru Window

Kannapolis, N.C.

Harris Teeter is excited to announce the company is opening a new store in Kannapolis, N.C. While this store will be the only current Harris Teeter in Kannapolis, it represents a homecoming for the company. In 1960, Harris Food Store and Teeter's Food Mart merged to form Harris Teeter, and the company's first store built under the new name was in Kannapolis, NC. The new store is being built in the former Cannon Mills site as part of revitalization efforts in downtown Kannapolis.

Location: North Main Steet and Loop Road

Retail jobs created: Estimated between 100-200

Construction start date: Fall 2026

Store size: 53,000 sq. ft.

Store amenities: Starbucks; Harris Teeter Pick Up shopping; new décor package; expanded produce and meat/seafood departments; full service floral department; expanded deli and bakery department to include fresh pizza, Murray's Cheese island, Asian hot bar, convenient meal solutions, fresh cakes and bread program.

Additional amenities: Fuel Center and Pharmacy with Drive-Thru option

Lake Wylie, S.C.

Harris Teeter is excited to open its first store in Lake Wylie. While the company has long served neighboring communities, this new location brings Harris Teeter closer to Lake Wylie residents, offering convenient access to updated store amenities, a Starbucks, fuel center, pharmacy and more.

Location: WestLake Village, State Highway 55 and SC-49

Retail jobs created: Estimated between 100-200

Construction start date: Winter 2025

Store size: 61,000 sq. ft.

Store amenities: Full-service wine and beer bar; Starbucks; Harris Teeter Pick Up shopping; new décor package; expanded produce and meat/seafood departments; full service floral department; expanded deli and bakery department to include fresh pizza, Murray's Cheese island, Asian hot bar, convenient meal solutions, fresh cakes and bread program.

Additional amenities: Fuel Center and Pharmacy with Drive-Thru Window.

Fort Mill, S.C.

Harris Teeter is excited to announce the opening of its fourth store in Fort Mill. This location features updated amenities and a modern décor package, as well as a fuel center, pharmacy, and a range of additional conveniences designed to enhance the shopping experience.

Location: Dobys Bridge Road and Fort Mill Parkway – Catawba Ridge Market

Retail jobs created: Estimated between 100-200

Construction start date: Winter 2025/2026

Store size: 61,000 sq. ft.

Store amenities: Full-service wine and beer bar; Starbucks; Harris Teeter Pick Up shopping; new décor package; expanded produce and meat/seafood departments; full service floral department; expanded deli and bakery department to include fresh pizza, Murray's Cheese island, Asian hot bar, convenient meal solutions, fresh cakes and bread program.

Additional amenities: Fuel Center and Pharmacy with Drive-Thru Window.

ABOUT HARRIS TEETER

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

