300+ Scrabble Experts Heading to South Bend, IN for Annual Championship

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASPA celebrates National Scrabble Day on April 13th a few days early by welcoming the 166th and 167th registrants to the 33rd Scrabble Players Championship event, consisting of seven days of competition in July to determine the new North American champion.

The most recent registrants were Clay Daniel, an educator from Charlottesville, VA who raises funds for literacy through his local NASPA club; and his teenage son Knox Daniel who is the third highest ranked player in Virginia.

Happy National Scrabble Day (April 13)! Post this

Nick Kleva of Visit South Bend Mishawaka was instrumental in bringing the event to South Bend for the first time, and says, "We are thrilled to welcome NASPA and all its members, players, and guests to South Bend, where there is something for everyone to enjoy: the world-renowned University of Notre Dame, our historic downtown South Bend, and many other attractions and fun experiences. Hoosier Hospitality will be on full display!"

This most prestigious North American competition, the most recent in a series dating back to 1978, is expected to attract 300 players from most U.S. states and Canadian provinces and four continents around the world, will take place on July 19-25, and feature a top prize of $10,000.

NASPA CEO John Chew said, "We're looking forward to renewing old friendships and rekindling old rivalries on our way to finding out who's at the top of their Scrabble game this year."

Event registration will remain open until July 3rd. The event will be streamed online and spectators are welcome, but all competition will take place in person under official tournament rules.

This will be the first championship to be played using the new NASPA Word List 2023 Edition, which added such words as KAYFABE, MOONCAKE, and YEET. A booklet listing all of the new words is available through NASPA's online store; the store will offer a 10% discount on all purchases on National Scrabble Day.

Since 2009, NASPA has been the governing body for over 10,000 competitive Scrabble players in the United States and Canada.

SCRABBLE is a trademark of Hasbro, Inc. in the USA and Canada, and of Mattel, Inc. elsewhere. NASPA and its activities are neither endorsed by nor affiliated with Hasbro or Mattel.

Downloadable photos: https://bit.ly/naspamedia

Contact: John Chew

Phone: 214-810-2439, 416-876-7675

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.scrabbleplayers.org

SOURCE NASPA GAMES