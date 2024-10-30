300m Night Collision Prevention! Thermal Master NV300 MAX Dual-Spectrum Thermal Imaging Night Vision for Car Released

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving accidents often increase at night and in rainy or foggy conditions. How can safety in these situations be enhanced? Unlike LiDAR or millimeter-wave radar, thermal imaging remains unaffected by lighting and is the only sensor type that can detect living beings. However, until now, infrared night vision technology has been limited to luxury cars like the Audi A8 and Mercedes S-Class. Thermal Master NV300 Max dual-spectrum automotive night vision system brings advanced capabilities to the market and is set to launch on Kickstarter on Tuesday, November 5th, at 10 AM EST.

NV300 Max Night vision car camera

Enhanced Life Detection with 300-Meter Range

The most anticipated feature of the NV300 Max is its ability to detect living beings up to 300 meters away. Whether it's a cyclist, pedestrian, or an animal crossing a darkened road, the NV300 Max's thermal imaging technology can detect potential dangers in advance.

Chief Marketing Officer Deryck emphasized the real-world advantages of this technology: "We conducted extensive customer research beforehand, and in some areas of the United States, deer and stray cats frequently collide with vehicles," he said. "For drivers traveling on rural roads at night or in adverse weather, early life detection can make a substantial difference. The NV300 Max identifies potential hazards early, offering a sense of security that goes beyond what current technology can provide."

Dual Spectrum Clarity and Smart Voice Control

For added clarity, the NV300 Max offers a dual-spectrum display, boasting a 2340×1080 resolution and Super HD+ Screen that combines 1280×720 visual imaging with a 512×384 thermal overlay. At night, it delivers daytime-like clarity by filtering out oncoming glare, making surroundings clear and highlighting living beings distinctly. The device also integrates smart voice control, allowing drivers to execute commands effortlessly.

0.1-Second AI Collision Warning

The NV300 Max is equipped with AI{Det} technology, providing rapid collision warnings with a response time of 0.1 seconds. This rapid-response system scans and identifies pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles, triggering both audio and visual alerts to give drivers ample time to react. For those on busy urban streets or in high-traffic areas, the AI-driven alert feature is invaluable, acting as a proactive barrier against unforeseen dangers.

Customizable and Compatible with A Wide Range of Vehicle Designs

For Tesla owners and other drivers seeking advanced in-car technology, the NV300 Max features a 6.4-inch HD screen with a magnetic floating design that seamlessly integrates with the interiors of Tesla and other models. The NV300 Max can be installed in just 5 minutes, making it a convenient upgrade for any vehicle.

Coming Soon on Kickstarter

The NV300 Max will be available for backing on Kickstarter, starting Tuesday, November 5th at 10 AM EST. Early backers will have access to exclusive pricing and packages. Visit the Kickstarter page for NV300Max thermal night vision to be the first to try it out, which only 200 limited super early bird rewards aroud the world.

As a leader in mobile thermal imaging, Thermal Master holds core expertise in thermal imaging technology. The company is dedicated to developing and advancing consumer-grade thermal imaging devices and automotive night vision systems, with a portfolio of innovative products. This month, it introduced the P2 , the world's smallest thermal imager.

