303 CrossCountry Mortgage Loan Originators Rank Among Industry's Best

CLEVELAND, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender, had 303 loan officers recently named on the prestigious Scotsman Guide Top Originators list. The Top Originators list is a leading performance benchmark for mortgage industry organizations and professionals.

Scotsman Guide, a provider of financial technology tools and media content for the mortgage industry, received more than 4,250 entries for the 2024 rankings. To be eligible, originators must have produced at least $25 million in residential loan volume or closed 75 loans during 2023, with all information verified by a certified public accountant, the chief financial officer of the originator's company, or a similar source. This stringent process has helped make the list the most widely trusted resource of its kind.

CCM's Matt Weaver was also ranked number one Scotsman Guide's Most Loans Closed list, helping 1,167 borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership in 2023.

"In a challenging market, our CCM loan officers continue to lead and help borrowers achieve the American Dream of homeownership," said CCM Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt. "I'm proud of our 303 loan officers who earned a spot on the Scotsman Guide's Top Originators list. This is a major achievement that requires tremendous knowledge, passion, and dedication along with the commitment to build strong relationships in every community we serve."

CCM employs more than 3,000 highly trained loan originators across a network of over 800 branches nationwide. Together these team members helped close almost $14 billion in loans in 2023.

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

