CCM Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $600 Million of 6.750% Senior Notes Due 2032

CLEVELAND, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC ("CCM"), the nation's largest distributed-retail mortgage lender, announced today that its direct parent company, CrossCountry Intermediate HoldCo, LLC (the "Company"), priced its upsized offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior notes due 2032 (the "Notes").

The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by CCM and any other future wholly owned domestic restricted subsidiary of the Company that guarantees any material corporate indebtedness of the Company or any guarantor of the Notes, subject to certain exceptions. The offering is expected to close on or about November 21, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under CCM's mortgage servicing rights line of credit, to pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes and related guarantees were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction. This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell any of the Notes or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the offering of the Notes and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements include statements identified by terms such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "outlook," "may," "should," "target" or similar terms and variations thereof. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in CCM's business and market conditions. CCM wishes to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect CCM's actual results and could cause CCM's actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of CCM, including the risk that the offering of the Notes cannot be successfully completed. CCM undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed-retail mortgage lender with approximately 8,000 employees operating 980 retail branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae NMLS #3029. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

Contact: Natalie Lonjak Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage