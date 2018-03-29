306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion

The Vogtle nuclear expansion is being completed using components and materials from across the United States, as well as being delivered via an international supply chain. The 306-ton reactor vessel was fabricated by Doosan Heavy Industries in South Korea, shipped through the Port of Savannah and arrived at the construction site via train on a specialized rail car.

The placement of the reactor vessel is the latest milestone accomplished at the Vogtle site. Earlier this month, Georgia Power announced the placement of 2,400 cubic yards of concrete for the Unit 4 "turbine tabletop." The company also recently filed the 18th Vogtle Construction Monitoring (VCM) Report with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) highlighting additional progress at the site through the end of 2017. The report also noted improved productivity with direct construction work tracking ahead of the plan to achieve the target in-service dates of November 2021 (Unit 3) and November 2022 (Unit 4).

In addition to the time-lapse video of the reactor vessel placement, Georgia Power has released a new aerial video of the Vogtle expansion site. The video, available here, provides a bird's-eye view inside the nuclear containment areas of Units 3 and 4, as well as the turbine buildings where electricity will be generated. To follow the progress with new photos every month, visit the Plant Vogtle 3 & 4 Online Photo Gallery.

Savings & Benefits for Customers

From the beginning of the Vogtle expansion, Georgia Power has worked with the Georgia PSC to pursue all available benefits for customers and minimize the impact of the new units on electric bills. The 18th VCM Report also noted a revised, lower projected rate impact for customers of 9.8 percent with more than half of this impact already in place on bills. This projected rate impact is well below original projections of approximately 12 percent thanks to new federal tax laws, anticipated customer benefits from federal production tax credits, interest savings from loan guarantees from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), and the fuel savings of nuclear energy.

In January, Georgia Power announced that customers would pay $139 million less than expected in 2018 for the Vogtle nuclear expansion due to changes in federal tax laws and full receipt of the Toshiba parent guarantee payments. Beginning in April, the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will pay $1 less per month in 2018 for financing costs for the Vogtle project. Additionally, Georgia Power bill credits totaling $188 million were approved by the Georgia PSC as part of its order to continue construction of Vogtle 3 & 4 as a direct result of the Toshiba parent guarantee payments. The credits, amounting to $75 per individual customer, will be distributed across three separate Georgia Power bills in 2018.

Click here to read more about the latest savings and benefits announced for Georgia Power customers.

About Georgia Power

