30th Edition of MCG Care Guidelines Reflects Advances in Evidence-Based Medicine and AI-Enabled Content

Trusted leader in clinical guidance releases new updates for cardiovascular surgery, gene therapy, and orthopedic procedures

SEATTLE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network, today announced the release of its updated decision support solutions and the 30th edition of the MCG care guidelines, marking a milestone in its ongoing efforts to advance evidence-based healthcare across diverse settings. In addition, MCG has enhanced its guideline content with structured intelligence to enable accurate AI reasoning over its industry-leading clinical guidance.

As the healthcare industry increasingly adopts artificial intelligence and automation, the need for a trusted, evidence-based foundation has never been greater. MCG clinical editors apply rigorous, structured review processes to evaluate emerging research, interpret complex findings, and translate them into clear, defensible guidance. That disciplined methodology supports the position of MCG as a reliable source of truth, providing the validated clinical framework that health plans, hospitals, government entities, and technology platforms depend on to support the right care for patients. MCG is widely used among a majority of payers, over 3,200 hospitals, and many state and federal government agencies.

The 30th edition introduces extensive new and expanded guidance across high-impact clinical areas, including new guidelines for transcatheter mitral valve repair, gene and cellular therapies, specialty medications, orthopedic procedures, behavioral health, inpatient cardiac rehabilitation, and expanded home and chronic care support. It also adds Transitions of Care content aligned with CMS's TEAM bundled payment model, effective January 1, 2026, to help organizations prepare for evolving reimbursement structures.

"The 30th edition of the MCG care guidelines represents an extraordinary commitment to advancing evidence-based care," said Jon Shreve, President and CEO of MCG Health. "Since our clinical experts understand the intent of the guidelines, we can augment the content so MCG Synapse AI can accurately support utilization review decisions. We are proud to mark this milestone with an edition that embodies both scientific depth and practical impact."

Building on its commitment to innovation, MCG has recently introduced new technology solutions designed to help organizations operationalize its evidence-based guidance more efficiently. MCG CareWebQI Synapse, now available for payers, leverages an advanced AI reasoning engine to automatically extract relevant clinical information from submitted documentation and match it to MCG evidence-based indications for admission. The solution reduces medical necessity review time by an estimated 70-80% while supporting clinically accurate, transparent, and defensible determinations.

In addition, MCG Path enables organizations to surface MCG care guidelines and payer policies through HL7® FHIR® APIs to help meet requirements outlined in the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F). By integrating evidence-based guidance directly into authorization workflows, MCG Path supports compliance efforts while streamlining and automating prior authorization processes to help accelerate timely, appropriate treatment decisions for health plan members.

MCG clients will learn more about the new enhancements in the 30th edition through training available on the MCG website at: https://www.mcg.com/client-resources/education-training/. In addition, MCG will hold several educational sessions related to the new edition at its annual Client Forum in Aventura, Florida (June 1-3, 2026).

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, is the trusted source of truth for clinical guidance in the healthcare industry. MCG combines evidence-based guidelines and analytics with artificial intelligence to guide efficient and accurate clinical decisions. MCG solutions are licensed by a vast majority of health plans, thousands of hospitals, and many state and federal government agencies to drive quality health outcomes while controlling costs. For more information, visit www.mcg.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda, and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE MCG Health