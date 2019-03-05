311 And Dirty Heads To Bring The Sounds Of Summer Across The U.S. On 2019 Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest The Interrupters

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 22 nd at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com . Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour . As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 19 th at 12:00 p.m. local time until Thursday, March 21 st at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi's Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com . Artist presales will also be available beginning Tuesday, March 19 th .

Today being 311 Day (3/11), 311 will have their feature film 'Enlarged to Show Detail 3' in 240 cinemas nationwide (311inCinemas.com), plus the band announced today that their new album, due out this summer, is now available for pre-order at 311.com (digital, cd, vinyl and autographed bundles) - plus each order gets a summer tour ticket code to access a first chance to buy tickets and VIP packages for the tour. 311 just returned from their 6th sold out Caribbean Cruise to Belize with 3,000 dedicated fans from all 50 U.S. States & 9 countries.

Dirty Heads will be unveiling the details of their exclusive VIP packages on their Facebook page on March 11th as well. Additionally, Dirty Heads are in the studio with four-time Grammy® winning producer Dave Cobb putting the final touches on the band's next musical offering, their seventh full-length studio album. Further details and information will be released shortly along with a street date.

Dirty Heads and 311 have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will go to organizations bringing dignity, equity, and access to communities who need it. www.plus1.org

311 and DIRTY HEADS 2019 Tour Dates:

Tue Jul 02 Dayton, OH The Rose Music Center at The Heights*+ Fri Jul 05 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre^+ Sat July 06 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+ Sun Jul 07 Duluth, MN Bayfront Festival Park*+ Wed Jul 10 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheater*+ Fri Jul 12 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center^+ Sat Jul 13 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion+ Sun Jul 14 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre+ Thu Jul 18 Boston, MA Xfinity Center^+ Sat Jul 20 Darien Lake, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Tue Jul 23 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^+ Wed Jul 24 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center+ Fri Jul 26 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+ Sat Jul 27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion*+ Sun Jul 28 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+ Tue Jul 30 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park+ Wed Jul 31 Charleston, SC Volvo Car Stadium*+ Fri Aug 02 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre+ Sat Aug 03 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sun Aug 04 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place^ Tue Aug 06 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall Lawn+ Wed Aug 07 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater+ Thu Aug 08 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^+ Sat Aug 10 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion+ (311 ONLY) Sun Aug 11 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^+ Fri Aug 16 Sacramento, CA Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo* Sat Aug 17 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum Sun Aug 18 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre^ Tue Aug 20 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

*not a Live Nation date

^Dirty Heads close

+with The Interrupters

About 311:

311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska by singer/guitarist Nick Hexum, singer S.A. Martinez, guitarist Tim Mahoney, drummer Chad Sexton and bassist P-Nut. The band now resides in Southern California. 311 mix rock, rap, reggae and funk into their own unique hybrid sound - and have developed a reputation as one of the most entertaining & dynamic live bands in the U.S. 2019 will mark 20 consecutive summers for 311 to headline the US. 311's celebratory live shows & incessant touring schedule have earned them a massive grassroots following nationwide. 311 have so far released 12 studio albums, selling over nine million albums in the U.S. alone. Their last 10 consecutive albums reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Charts and they've had nine Top 10 radio hits, including three #1's. Their list of hits includes "Down," "All Mixed Up," "Amber," "Love Song," "Come Original," "Beautiful Disaster," "Don't Tread on Me," "Hey You" and "Sunset in July." The band's 12th and latest album Mosaic came out June 2017, debuting #6 on Billboard's Top 200 Album Chart. 311 are planning to release their 13th album (title tba) in Summer 2019 via BMG. The new album pre-order launches today at 311.com. Tonight (March 11, 311 Day), both band and fans will celebrate 311's feature film ENLARGED TO SHOW DETAIL 3 in 240 cinemas nationwide, more info at 311inCinemas.com.

About Dirty Heads:

DIRTY HEADS have been redefining the sound of Southern California since 2003. With over 700 Million streams to date, the group has been inhaling alternative, hip-hop, reggae and rock and exhaling one irresistible, infectious anthem after another. They have released 6 studio albums, and have had 8 Top 20 hits including their RIAA gold-certified smash "Lay Me Down," "My Sweet Summer," "That's All I Need," "Celebrate, " "Vacation, " and their most recent release "Visions." Over their 16 year career they have built a network of devoted fans through their relentless touring schedule and innovative approach to merch and partnerships, including helping to raise over $98,000 for NRDC and The David Suzuki Foundation in 2018. The band is hitting the road in April with The Hip Reduction and will embark on a 29-date Summer tour, kicking off with the sold-out Warped Tour's 25th Anniversary show series in Atlantic City, NJ on June 29th.

