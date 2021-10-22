314e Announces Board of Advisors

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 314e Corporation , a leading Healthcare IT company, announced today the induction of a new Board of Advisors to help guide the company through its next stage of rapid growth. 314e has witnessed significant momentum in the last couple of years and has launched a bouquet of innovative products for hospitals in the North American market.

The company has enlisted senior leaders from the healthcare industry to serve in an advisory capacity on product innovation, growth strategy, partnerships, and alliances. These members include (in alphabetical order):

Raymond A. Gensinger, Jr., MD, CPHIMS, FHIMSS and diplomate of Clinical Informatics | CIO at Hospital Sisters Health System

At HSHS, Dr. Gensinger chairs the Information Technology Steering Committee and oversees all other information acquisitions and decisions made at HSHS. He is a Past Chair of the Minnesota Epic Users Group, Director for HIE-Bridge, the MN health information exchange, and currently serves on the Lincoln Land Health Information Exchange. He has previously held roles as the Chief Medical Information Officer at Fairview Health Services and the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Dr. Gensinger has authored or presented on over 50 healthcare information systems-related topics and has written an award-winning book on Analytics in Healthcare.

Theresa Z. Meadows, MS, RN, CHCIO, FCHIME, FHIMSS, FACHE | Sr. VP & CIO at Cook Children's Healthcare System

In her current role, Meadows leads a team of 350+ members through digital transformation initiatives. She has served as a Regional Director for Ascension Health Information Services. Meadows was named one of Computerworld's Premier 100 IT leaders for 2013 and recognized as one of the "Most Powerful Women in Healthcare IT." She was recognized with the CHIME Outstanding Service Award and received the CHIME Federal Public Policy Award for her work with Cybersecurity. Meadows served as the Co-Chair for the HHS Healthcare Cybersecurity Task Force. She currently serves as the Vice-Chair of the Sector Coordinating Council Cybersecurity Working Group and is a member of the Malcolm Baldrige Board of Overseers. Meadows has published several articles and frequently speaks at conferences around innovation in healthcare technology.

Sarah Richardson, MBA, ACC, DTM, CHCIO, CPT, and FCHIME | SVP & CIO for Tivity Health

Sarah Richardson is a transformative, innovative, and results-driven healthcare and technology executive within large-scale healthcare environments. She has been recognized by The Kansas City Business Journal as a 'Woman Who Means Business,' a "Next Gen Leader' and 'Rising Star' by KC Business Magazine, and an 'Outstanding Executive' by Advancing Women in Technology. Sarah is an active member of CHIME as a Certified Healthcare CIO (CHCIO), board and faculty member, and fellow. Richardson regularly publishes industry-relevant content on her website at www.conciergeleadership.com. She is an Associate Certified Coach with the ICF and Distinguished Toastmaster, as well as Vice-Chair for the SoCal Chapter of the Society for Information Management (SCSIM).

Matt Rusch | VP of Revenue Cycle at Akron Children's Hospital

Matt Rusch oversees all revenue cycle operations, including third-party and self-pay billing, revenue integrity, and revenue cycle technology. Before joining Akron Children's, Rusch was the VP of Revenue Cycle at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. He has also served in leadership positions at Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth System, and University Hospitals of Cleveland. Rusch is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), where he is the Treasurer of the Northern Ohio Chapter. He is also a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional (CHFP) and Certified Revenue Cycle Representative (CRCR) through the Healthcare Finance Management Association (HFMA).

Patrick A. Woodard, MHA, MD | Chief Digital Officer at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Dr. Woodard leads digital transformation initiatives for the health system, believing that thoughtful implementation of technology solutions can transform how we connect as humans. Before this role, Dr. Woodard was CMIO & VP Clinical Systems at Renown Health, and he previously founded and ran DocDox, a physician software startup. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Georgetown University, an MD from the University of Nevada, and a Master of Healthcare Administration from George Washington University.

Abhishek Begerhotta, CEO of 314e, said, "We are excited to have these incredible industry leaders on our advisory board. Their experience and expertise will be invaluable as we enter the next growth phase for 314e."

314e is a Healthcare IT company working with over 250 enterprise customers in the US and Canada. Since 2006, it has catered to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies, enabling their digital transformation journey via cloud adoption, big data, integration, digital learning, electronic health record optimization, and revenue cycle management.

