314e's EHR Help Product 'Speki' Lists on Epic App Orchard

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 314e Corporation, a leader in Healthcare IT products & solutions, announced today the listing of its EHR Help Product "Speki" on the Epic App Orchard. Speki will embed access to training assistance directly within the Epic Hyperspace user interface (using SMART® on FHIR®), making Epic EHR help available when and where your end-users need it the most.

Abhishek Begerhotta, CEO of 314e Corporation said, "Epic is one of the most commonly used EHRs in the hospital space and we are delighted to have Speki listed in the Epic App Orchard. Now, Epic customers will not have to look elsewhere to get best-in-class Epic EHR help for their users." Abhishek confirmed that Speki currently supports Epic versions - November 2019, February 2020 and May 2020.

Click here to visit Speki's listing page on the Epic App Orchard. Click here to know more about Speki EHR Help.

Note: Epic and Epic App Orchard are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

314e Corporation is a Best in KLAS healthcare solutions provider serving 200+ hospitals, physician groups & payers with digital transformation via cloud adoption, big data, integration, digital learning as well as EHR/ERP implementation, optimization & support. 314e is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA with offices in Blue Bell, PA & Bengaluru, India. Visit 314e.com to learn more.

