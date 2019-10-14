$32.21 Billion Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Nonwoven Disposables - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables market accounted for $16.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $32.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors fueling the market are rapid developments in nonwovens production technology, growth in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and improvement in healthcare infrastructure and services. However, threat of substitutes such as woven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries are hindering the market growth of medical nonwoven disposables market.

Medical Nonwoven Disposables are the products which are used in the healthcare field. These products are gaining importance over the woven products because they offer resistance to contamination and provide better hygiene conditions.

Based on Material, Rayon segment is expected to grow as Rayon is a manufactured fiber made from regenerated cellulose fiber. Types and grades of rayon can imitate the feel and texture of natural fibers such as silk, wool, cotton, and linen. The types that resemble silk are often called artificial silk. Since rayon is manufactured from naturally occurring polymers, it is not considered to be synthetic.

By Geography, North America region is likely to have a huge demand due to the Increase in mergers & acquisitions and technological advancements as these are the major factors boosting the growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market in North America.

5 Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Acetate

5.3 Acrylic

5.4 Polyamides & Polyesters

5.5 Polyethylene

5.6 Polypropylene

5.7 Rayon

5.8 Other Materials



6 Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hygiene

6.2.1 Incontinence Pads & Ostomy Liners

6.2.2 Panty Shield

6.3 Incontinence Products

6.3.1 Disposable Underwear

6.3.2 Cotton Pads

6.3.3 Disposable Panty Shields

6.3.4 Disposable Diapers

6.3.5 Gender-Specific Disposable Diaper

6.3.6 Regular Disposable Diaper

6.3.7 Ultra Absorbent Disposable Diaper

6.3.8 Super Absorbent Disposable Diapers

6.3.9 Biodegradable Disposable Diapers

6.4 Surgical Nonwoven Products

6.4.1 Surgical masks

6.4.2 Surgical drape

6.4.3 Surgical shoe covers

6.4.4 Surgical caps

6.4.5 Surgical gowns

6.4.6 Sterile nonwoven swabs

6.4.7 Other Surgical Nonwoven Products

6.5 Wound Dressings

6.5.1 Bandages

6.5.2 Tapes

6.5.3 Post-Operative Wound Dressings

6.5.4 Operative Wound Dressings

6.5.5 Dressing Pads

6.5.6 Incontinence Products

6.5.6.1 Under Pads

6.5.6.2 Diapers



7 Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.3 Clinics

7.4 Consumer & Home Health Care

7.5 Hospitals

7.6 Nursing Homes



8 Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Ahlstrom Corporation

10.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.3 Covidien

10.4 Cypress Medical Products

10.5 Domtar Corporation

10.6 First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

10.7 Freudenberg Nonwovens

10.8 Georgia-Pacific LLC

10.9 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

10.10 Medline Industries, Inc.

10.11 Molnlycke Health Care AB

10.12 MRK healthcare Pvt. Ltd

10.13 Polymer Group, Inc.

10.14 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

10.15 UniCharm Corporation



