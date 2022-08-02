32% of E-learning Courses Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Growing Demand, Size, and Business Outlook - CEGOS, D2L Corp., Kaplan Inc., and More Among Top Players of the Market

E-learning Courses Market: Growing Popularity and Adoption of Mobile Learning to Drive Growth

Due to the increased use of mobile devices such as laptops and tablets in schools and colleges, along with the increasing popularity of BYOD and COPE in the corporate sector, there is a substantial increase in the mobile learning content in the e-learning courses market.

It is observed that more than 40% of the organizations at present use mobile online training courses. Many vendors have developed numerous content modules for repositories because of this growth in demand for mobile devices.

These content modules can be easily accessed by employees using their mobile devices. The increasing need for a simplified learning environment to remotely train learners is also fuelling market growth.

E-learning Courses Market: Increasing Adoption of Microlearning to be Premium Trend of the Market

Microlearning is gaining prominence in the corporate training sector due to its small size and faster completion rates. In microlearning, the entire course topics are broken into smaller pieces consisting of either video, audio, texts, or infographics.

The video and audio sessions are usually 5-10 minutes in duration. Apart from video sessions, microlearning can be carried out in various ways that include e-mails, online posts, short videos, and chat sessions.

The increasing significance and adoption of mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, and other instruments for learning have made microlearning an appropriate choice for organizations opting for online corporate training programs.

As these courses are focused, short, and bite-sized, they help reduce cognitive load and increase retention. These factors are expected to drive the E-learning courses market during the forecast period.

E-learning Courses Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by End-user (higher education sector, corporate sector, and K-12 sector).

The E-learning courses market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the higher education sector segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

The rising number of student enrolment in higher education e-learning courses is significantly contributing to the market growth.

The increased emphasis on custom student-tailored courses, along with the advent of modern technological learning pedagogies, such as gamification and analytics , is further driving the e-learning courses market share growth.

The E-learning courses market growth in the higher education sector will be faster than the growth of the market by the other segments.

The market is segmented by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Over 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for E-learning courses in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America and Europe .

The rising adoption of e-learning courses for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and Science, technology, engineering, and applied mathematics (STEAM-based) subjects, the increasing number of e-learning course providers, and the presence of corporations that provide e-learning training to their employees will significantly influence e-learning courses market growth in this region.

E-learning Courses Market: Vendor Landscape

CEGOS

City & Guilds Group

CrossKnowledge

D2L Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

Kaplan Inc.

Macmillan Publishers

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Skillsoft Corp

The market is fragmented owing to the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. The competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period owing to product and service extensions, M&A, and innovations in technology by leading global and regional vendors.

E-learning Courses Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CEGOS, City & Guilds Group, CrossKnowledge, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Kaplan Inc., Macmillan Publishers, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, and Skillsoft Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

