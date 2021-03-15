$324.3 Million Worldwide Marker Pens Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Mar 15, 2021, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marker Pens - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marker Pens estimated at US$ 324.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 400.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the period 2020-2027.
Permanent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$ 254.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Permanent segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The Marker Pens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 87.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 77.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors:
- Chartpak, Inc.
- Faber-Castell
- Guangdong Baoke Stationery CO., LTD
- Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
- Newell Office Brands
- Sakura Color Products of America, Inc.
- Sanford L.P.
- STABILO International GmbH
- Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG
- Too Marker Products Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Marker Pens Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 42
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynjux
