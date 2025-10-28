327 Luxury Life Time Living Wellness Residences to be Part of PV Development in Phoenix, Arizona

Project joins the 92,000-square-foot Life Time Paradise Valley athletic country club opening in 2026 and marks Life Time Living's fifth U.S. location

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, and RED Development, today broke ground on Life Time Living Paradise Valley. The new luxury residential project will be adjacent to the 92,000-square-foot Life Time Paradise Valley athletic country club, currently under construction and scheduled to open in the first half of 2026.

Together, the Life Time development will bring the company's health and wellness-focused living concept to the reimagined PV, one of Phoenix's most anticipated redevelopments of the former Paradise Valley Mall.

Planned for completion in 2027, the 11-story, 327-unit community will provide residents with impeccably designed one- and two- bedroom units, and penthouse residences. Unique to Life Time Living is its innovative Concierge Wellness programming, which connects residents' at-home and in-club lifestyles to make healthy living easy, fun and sustainable.

The high-end residences and athletic club will be connected by a pedestrian bridge, creating seamless access between residents' homes and Life Time's expansive fitness, spa, aquatics, pickleball, and social areas. Every residence will have a Signature Membership, providing full access to the club and all Life Time destinations nationwide.

"Since our first Life Time Living destination opened in 2021, our vision has been to redefine how people live, work, and play by uniting elevated home design, curated wellness, and ultimate convenience," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Executive Vice President, President of Club Operations, and Chief of Property Development. "With health and wellness leading global trends, Life Time continues to create destinations that foster healthy, socially connected, and environmentally conscious lifestyles. Paradise Valley will build on that momentum as a model for the future."

In partnership with RED Development, and Clayco leading the construction, Life Time Living Paradise Valley will serve as a key residential anchor within the 100-acre PV mixed-use district, which will also feature new dining, retail, entertainment, and community gathering spaces. Featured between the Life Time Living and Life Time athletic country club rooftop amenity decks will be a nearly 1.5-acre rooftop beach resort for residents and members.

"Life Time Living's arrival will introduce a new kind of community to the area and reinforce PV's continued growth as a distinctive destination," said Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED. "Across the country, Life Time Living has showcased the strength of its concept through remarkable design and service, an impressive reflection of its talented team. This wellness-centered, highly amenitized experience will enrich both residents and the broader community, complementing PV's focus on connection and quality of life.

Life Time has expanded its luxury residential portfolio since the debut of Life Time Living Coral Gables in Florida, with communities in Green Valley (Nev.), Burlington (Mass.) and Stamford (Conn.). In addition to Paradise Valley, an additional Life Time Living project is underway in King of Prussia (Pa.) with other locations to be announced.

Life Time Living Paradise Valley residents also will enjoy walkable access to top-tier retail, dining, and lifestyle amenities including Whole Foods, Blanco, Flower Child, Federal Pizza, Cala, and more—along with the full array of services at the neighboring Life Time Paradise Valley athletic country club.

"This is a major investment in the future of Phoenix lifestyle and living and answers the question of what's to become of vacant shopping malls," said Ryan Abbott, president of the southwest region at Clayco. "We're proud to bring our expertise to a project that delivers on regionally responsive design, a hardworking long-lasting built environment, and well-being, all in one place."

For those interested in learning more about Life Time Living Paradise Valley, an informational waitlist has been set up and those interested in the Life Time Paradise Valley athletic country club, can also sign up on its club waitlist.

Once open, Paradise Valley will join eight other Life Time Arizona-based athletic country clubs, including Biltmore, Gilbert, Happy Valley-Peoria, North Scottsdale, Palm Valley, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Tempe and the new Ocotillo club arriving spring 2026.

For more information on Life Time Living, visit https://living.lifetime.life/. For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

About PV

Situated in the heart of one of the most prestigious and sought-after neighborhoods in Phoenix and spanning more than 100 acres, PV is the over $2 billion multi-phase, multi-year redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall. Surrounded by lush landscaping and linked open areas designed to foster connection, PV is its own community featuring an array of dining, entertainment, retail, residential and office offerings, all anchored by a centrally located park and gathering space.

The first phase of openings includes Whole Foods Market, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Flower Child, Trevor's Liquor, Wren House Brewing Co., The Melt, Sephora and more. PV is also home to the 400-residence multifamily community, AVE Paradise Valley, along with Fender Musical Instruments Corp.'s co-headquarters in a fully dedicated office building set to open in late 2025. Phase two will introduce Life Time and Life Time Living, a first-to-market, fully integrated concept consisting of an upscale athletic club and luxury-for-lease residences, in 2026. PV is developed by RED Development, an industry-leading, wholly integrated commercial real estate company known for its high-performing mixed-use and retail portfolio. For more information, visit pvphx.com.

About RED Development

For 30 years, RED Development has been an industry leading, wholly integrated commercial real estate company known for its high-performing mixed-use and retail portfolio. A preferred partner for best-in-class retailers and investors, RED is known nationally for its vibrant, well-trafficked ground-up developments along with its keen expertise for remerchandising and repositioning existing properties to improve profitability and appeal. Headquartered in Phoenix, the privately held company's portfolio comprises distinctive destinations across the Southwest and Midwest. For more information, visit REDdevelopment.com.

