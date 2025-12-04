Life Time's Hybrid Athlete Competition Returns in 2026: LT Games Presented by Ten Thousand Set for April in Minneapolis

Following sold-out debut in 2025, athletes and fans are hungry for more high-energy competition; Registration opens December 12

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced the return of the LT Games, presented by Ten Thousand. Set for Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Life Time Target Center in Minneapolis, this one-day event follows the sold-out debut of the LT Games in October 2025, which drew athletes from across the country and marked a new era in hybrid fitness competitions.

LT Games training and competition space at Life Time Target Center in Minneapolis

The LT Games serves as a gateway for athletes, whether a Life Time member or not, to discover the exceptional environment, training resources, and recovery offerings that define Life Time's healthy way of life experience at its athletic country clubs.

Hybrid fitness formats have surged in popularity as athletes increasingly embrace diverse, challenging training: competitors are gravitating toward formats that test strength, cardio, agility and resilience in one full-spectrum event. LT Games has positioned itself at the forefront of this growing category by offering a 17-station "choose-your-own-adventure" format. The flexible blend of functional strength and endurance exercises highlights a level of accessibility and engaging competition not seen in other hybrid fitness competitions.

"After seeing the level of competition delivered during the inaugural LT Games, I can't wait to welcome an incredible new field of athletes in April," said Wes Robertson, LT Games Race Director at Life Time. "With a proven legacy of hosting iconic athletic events and the power of premium training, recovery and performance offerings, Life Time continues to elevate what athletic experiences look like for our members and participants."

Registration will be available on the LT Games website starting December 12, 2025, at 12:00 PM CST for Life Time members and on December 15, 2025, for non-members. Spots are limited to 128 athletes.

Upping the ante in 2026, the LT Games will award a total of $25,000 in prize money across the top three finishers in both male and female categories.

"The first LT Games event was a new challenge that required both mental and physical demands. Constant decision making as we went through the event," said Lauren Weeks, first place female finisher and first athlete overall at the inaugural LT Games. "When we try something unfamiliar, it forces adaptation, learning, and resilience. I'm excited to return and potentially try some new strategies the second time around."

Presented in collaboration with premium performance apparel brand Ten Thousand, the LT Games redefine athletic excellence and showcase Life Time's unmatched ability to deliver iconic athletic experiences by uniting luxury athletic country clubs, world-class coaches, state-of-the-art equipment, and a community-driven training environment that set the gold standard for performance.

"Ten Thousand has always believed in doing hard things as a catalyst for personal growth and fulfillment," said CEO and founder of Ten Thousand, Keith Nowak. "Hybrid training is the clearest expression of that belief - requiring athletes to constantly evolve and push their limits. LT Games takes this mindset to the next level with an innovative arena where athletes can test their grit and toughness against the best in the world. We couldn't be more excited to expand our partnership with Life Time as the Presenting Sponsor of LT Games in 2026."

To help athletes prepare for the competition, and other popular competitions, Life Time offers hybrid-based training classes across its locations, as well as an 8-week LT Games specific training program in the complimentary Life Time app. These resources focus on the specific movements and skills featured in the LT Games, helping participants refine technique, build confidence, and maximize performance on competition day. From exclusive training programs and expert guidance to recovery amenities and social communities, Life Time provides everything athletes and members need to perform in the LT Games and in life.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life or follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. You can also follow the LT Games on Instagram.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements, and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.