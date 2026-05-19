33rd Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC) on June 2-3 to Convene Global Leaders Amid Historic Supply Shock

Themed "Clarity for a Volatile Oil & Gas World," MPGC 2026 is critical nexus for actionable intelligence

LONDON and SINGAPORE , May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 33rd annual Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC) will take place in London on June 2–3, 2026, convening senior decision-makers from energy and finance as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—the largest supply disruption in the history of oil markets—continues, confronting the global oil and natural gas community with profound uncertainty, market volatility and rapid reshaping of trade.

With its "Clarity for a Volatile Oil & Gas World" theme, the event is set to address the industry's most urgent questions: how to respond now, how to restore resilience, and how to prepare for what comes next.

"The rules of global energy trade are being rewritten in real time—reshaping cargo routes, trade flows, and supply chains," said Dave Ernsberger, President of S&P Global Energy. "In this environment, leaders need ever-evolving wisdom to navigate successfully. The Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference is a must-attend event, bringing together fresh market intelligence, insight, and decision-makers at a critical moment of necessitated industry adaptation."

MPGC 2026 offers an in-person opportunity for leaders who want direct engagement and immediate access to the decision-makers actively navigating the markets. It features a range of energy and trading ecosystem perspectives from senior decision-makers from national oil companies, international oil companies, trading houses, refiners, and financial institutions.

Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and renowned author of The New Map, The Quest and The Prize, will offer his views of "What Comes Next for Oil and Gas — 5 Signals to Watch."

Sessions across the two-day program will explore a range of challenges, such as:

How the global energy system is being reshaped by the Hormuz closure

Where Middle East molecules flow now — Europe, Africa, or Asia

What the new realities are for freight risk, logistics, and supply-chain resilience

How downstream competitiveness can be maintained amid severe supply constraints

Among the senior leaders who will offer perspectives on traversing the challenges:

Musaab Al Mulla, VP Market Analysis, Aramco

Shaikh Khaled Ahmad Al-Sabah, MD International Marketing, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

David Bird, CEO, Dangote Petroleum Refinery

Scott Nelson, President & Head of Trading, Reliance International

Tom Baker, Managing Director, Vitol Bahrain

Toril Bosoni, Head of Oil Industry & Markets Division, IEA

John Roper, CEO Middle East, Uniper Global Commodities

Access the website for the most up to date information on speakers, the agenda and flexible attendance registration options.

MPGC typically attracts participants from the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, including leading traders, oil and gas majors, refiners, professional consultants, digital technologists, banks, exchanges, legal firms, regulators, renewable energy players, and supply and service companies, and more.

The Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference is the longest-running and most prestigious annual gathering for the Middle East oil and gas industry. For more than three decades, it has brought together the supply chain and financial community to share actionable intelligence on market shifts, commercial opportunities, and the geopolitical risks shaping global energy flows.

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SOURCE S&P Global Energy