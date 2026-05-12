S&P Global Energy Launches HorizonsAgents: Faster Intelligence on Energy Security, Expansion, and Resilience with AI

Turns Complex Energy & Sustainability Data into Decision-Ready Insights in Minutes for Banks, Investors, Project Developers and Corporates

NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Energy today announced the expansion of its agentic solutions with the release of HorizonsAgents, a new suite of AI-powered agents designed to help banks, investors, project developers and corporates turn complex energy and sustainability information into decision-ready insights, faster, with greater consistency, and with clear auditability for regulated workflows.

S&P Global Energy is the leading independent provider of information, analytics and benchmark prices for energy, commodities and energy expansion and transition markets.

Today's announcement follows the November 2025 beta launch of the Transition Finance Agent, bringing the HorizonsAgents tally to four purpose-built agents for real-world project finance and investment workflows:

Transition Finance Agent : generates insights to benchmark corporate decarbonization plans and build sustainable financing solutions.

: generates insights to benchmark corporate decarbonization plans and build sustainable financing solutions. Data Center Intelligence Agent: supports rapid evaluation of data-center related energy and infrastructure risks and opportunities for project developers and investors.

supports rapid evaluation of data-center related energy and infrastructure risks and opportunities for project developers and investors. Sustainability Benchmarking Agent: enables rapid peer comparison and sustainability benchmarking so teams can assess relative positioning with more consistency and less manual effort.

enables rapid peer comparison and sustainability benchmarking so teams can assess relative positioning with more consistency and less manual effort. Net Zero Investment Agent: helps investors engage with their portfolio companies to ensure they are resilient to climate risk and taking advantage of opportunities.

"Continuing our leadership role in agentic AI development, AI-harnessed workflow solutions, and AI-ready data, we're excited to be announcing this next step as a first-mover in the multi-agent workflow space," said Leanne Todd, Head of Horizons, S&P Global Energy. "Our HorizonsAgents are purposefully designed to support analysis and decision making at the intersection of energy, finance and sustainability."

As financial institutions face simultaneous pressure to deploy capital into energy expansion, manage transition risk, and respond to rapidly evolving sustainability expectations, the limiting factor is often not one of desire or ambition – it is time spent in discovery. Similarly, project developers and finance teams aiming to capture opportunities in data center development and power project deployment to address AI driven load growth need access to integrated, market-level data.

"By embedding S&P Global Energy Horizons proprietary datasets directly into these solutions, our HorizonsAgents help our clients understand complex data and allow them to seamlessly extract critical insights to better understand corporate and infrastructure resilience," said Thomas Yagel, Head of Sustainable1, S&P Global Energy Horizons. "HorizonsAgents can generate comparable, decision-ready outputs in minutes – supporting faster origination, stronger screening discipline, and clearer internal alignment."

HorizonsAgents are designed to augment human potential, increasing capacity so professionals can spend more time on client strategy, risk judgment, and building clarity into their investments. S&P Global Energy believes its newly expanded HorizonAgents suite helps ensure demonstrable use cases; acknowledges the energy requirements of AI by focusing on measurable and responsible use; and aims to align to key global frameworks such as the International Sustainability Standards Board.

For more information about HorizonAgents, access this link.

Media Contacts

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Asia/EMEA: Melissa Tan + 65-6597-6241, [email protected]

About S&P Global Energy

At S&P Global Energy, our comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value. Our four core capabilities are: Platts for pricing and news; CERA for research and advisory; Horizons for energy expansion and sustainability solutions; and Events for industry collaboration.

S&P Global Energy is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more at www.spglobal.com/energy

SOURCE S&P Global Energy