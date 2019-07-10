$34.73 Bn Magnesium Wheel Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnesium Wheel - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Magnesium Wheel market accounted for $23.17 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The factors that are influencing the market are magnesium's quality is better than other materials like steel and aluminum. Magnesium wheels provide high damping capacity, which smoothens the ride. The factors which are hampering the Magnesium Wheel market is its high cost.

Magnesium wheels are wheels manufactured from alloys which contain mostly magnesium. They are produced either by casting. Magnesium has several key properties that make it an attractive base metal for wheels: lightness; a high damping capacity; and high specific strength. Magnesium is the lightest metallic structural material available. It is 1.5 times less dense than aluminum so magnesium wheels can be designed to be significantly lighter than aluminum alloy wheels while exhibiting comparable strength.

Based on End User, the OEM segment offers magnesium wheels as a standard or add-on option. Although, different types of magnesium wheels are available in the aftermarket, owing to their high cost, very few vehicle owners prefer them. OEMs including optimization, testing, quality control for ensuring the product compatibility with vehicles is fostering the product demand.

By Geography, Asia Pacific will experience compelling growth in the magnesium wheel market size owing to the generating premium cars demand. The existence of numerous premium car manufacturers in Japan and China are further rising the market size.

5 Global Magnesium Wheel Market, By Process

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Forged

5.3 Cast



6 Global Magnesium Wheel Market, By Distribution Pattern

6.1 Introduction

6.2 E-Commerce

6.3 Distributors

6.4 Dealerships



7 Global Magnesium Wheel Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Two Wheelers

7.3 Three Wheelers

7.4 Sports Utility Vehicle



8 Global Magnesium Wheel Market, By End Users

8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

8.2 Aftermarket



9 Global Magnesium Wheel Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Company Profiling

11.1 BBS USA

11.2 Cromodora Wheels SPA

11.3 Enkei Corporation

11.4 Marvic Wheels SRL

11.5 Minilite

11.6 MKW Alloy

11.7 PVM Brakes & Wheels Mannheim

11.8 Ronal Group

11.9 SMW Engineering Ltd.

11.10 Tan-ei-sya Co., Ltd.

11.11 Washi Beam

11.12 Marchesini

11.13 OZ S.p.A.



