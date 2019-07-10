$34.73 Bn Magnesium Wheel Market - Global Outlook to 2026
DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnesium Wheel - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Magnesium Wheel market accounted for $23.17 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.6%.
The factors that are influencing the market are magnesium's quality is better than other materials like steel and aluminum. Magnesium wheels provide high damping capacity, which smoothens the ride. The factors which are hampering the Magnesium Wheel market is its high cost.
Magnesium wheels are wheels manufactured from alloys which contain mostly magnesium. They are produced either by casting. Magnesium has several key properties that make it an attractive base metal for wheels: lightness; a high damping capacity; and high specific strength. Magnesium is the lightest metallic structural material available. It is 1.5 times less dense than aluminum so magnesium wheels can be designed to be significantly lighter than aluminum alloy wheels while exhibiting comparable strength.
Based on End User, the OEM segment offers magnesium wheels as a standard or add-on option. Although, different types of magnesium wheels are available in the aftermarket, owing to their high cost, very few vehicle owners prefer them. OEMs including optimization, testing, quality control for ensuring the product compatibility with vehicles is fostering the product demand.
By Geography, Asia Pacific will experience compelling growth in the magnesium wheel market size owing to the generating premium cars demand. The existence of numerous premium car manufacturers in Japan and China are further rising the market size.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Magnesium Wheel Market, By Process
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Forged
5.3 Cast
6 Global Magnesium Wheel Market, By Distribution Pattern
6.1 Introduction
6.2 E-Commerce
6.3 Distributors
6.4 Dealerships
7 Global Magnesium Wheel Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Two Wheelers
7.3 Three Wheelers
7.4 Sports Utility Vehicle
8 Global Magnesium Wheel Market, By End Users
8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
8.2 Aftermarket
9 Global Magnesium Wheel Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 BBS USA
11.2 Cromodora Wheels SPA
11.3 Enkei Corporation
11.4 Marvic Wheels SRL
11.5 Minilite
11.6 MKW Alloy
11.7 PVM Brakes & Wheels Mannheim
11.8 Ronal Group
11.9 SMW Engineering Ltd.
11.10 Tan-ei-sya Co., Ltd.
11.11 Washi Beam
11.12 Marchesini
11.13 OZ S.p.A.
