35.53 Million Units growth in Automotive Balance Shaft Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 28, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to Technavio, incremental growth of 35.53 million units is expected in the automotive balance shaft market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive balance shaft market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Factors such as the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and performance benefits associated with the use of balancer shafts in engines will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The automotive balance shaft market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Balance Shaft Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- In-line 4-cylinder Engine
- In-line 3-cylinder Engine
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the automotive balance shaft market in the auto parts & equipment industry include AB SKF, American Axle and Manufacturing Inc., Engine Power Components Inc., Jebsen & Co. Ltd., Linamar Corp., MAT Foundry Group Ltd., Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd., Sansera Engineering Ltd., and SHW AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Balance Shaft Market size
- Automotive Balance Shaft Market trends
- Automotive Balance Shaft Market industry analysis
The automotive balance shaft market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, smart mobility solutions leading to a decline in car ownership will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive balance shaft market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive balance shaft market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive balance shaft market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive balance shaft market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive balance shaft market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- In-line 4-cylinder engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- In-line 3-cylinder engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB SKF
- American Axle and Manufacturing Inc.
- Engine Power Components Inc.
- Jebsen & Co. Ltd.
- Linamar Corp.
- MAT Foundry Group Ltd.
- Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd.
- Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd.
- Sansera Engineering Ltd.
- SHW AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
