$35+ Billion Endoscopy Equipment Market Forecast to 2024 - Rising Investments, Funds, and Grants Aid Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscopy Equipment Market by Product, Application - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The endoscopy equipment market is projected to reach USD 35.23 billion by 2024 from USD 25.59 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.



The report analyzes the endoscopy equipment market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, end-user, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The endoscopy equipment market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2019-2024)



The key factors driving the growth of this market include growing demand for endoscopy, growing investments, funds, and grants, rising number of hospitals, and increasing hospital investments in endoscopy facilities, and technological advancements. However, unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US and the high cost of endoscopy procedures & equipment and limited reimbursement in developing countries are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



By application, the GI endoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024)



Based on application, the market is segmented into laparoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, urology, bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and other applications.

The GI endoscopy applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and the increasing number of colonoscopy procedures performed in developed countries.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2019-2024)



The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth from 2019 to 2024. The highest growth rate of the APAC market is attributed to universal healthcare coverage and the presence of a well-developed healthcare system in Japan, large patient population and healthcare infrastructure improvements in China, and rising medical tourism in India.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the endoscopy equipment market. The report analyzes the market based on the product, application, and end-user.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the endoscopy equipment market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various endoscopy equipment across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the endoscopy equipment market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the endoscopy equipment market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Endoscopy Equipment: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Product, 2018

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Endoscopy Devices Market



5 Industry Insights

5.1 Industry Trends

5.1.1 Incremental Cost of Repair and Reprocessing of Reusable Endoscopes

5.1.2 Growth in the Robotic Surgery Market

5.2 Endoscopic Procedures

5.2.1 Diagnostic Bronchoscopy With or Without Biopsy, By Region (Number of Procedures)

5.2.2 Colonoscopy With or Without Biopsy, By Region (Number of Procedures)

5.2.3 Laparoscopic Colectomy, By Region (Number of Procedures)

5.2.4 Laparoscopic Appendectomy, By Region (Number of Procedures)

5.2.5 Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy, By Region (Number of Procedures)

5.2.6 Laparoscopic Repair of Inguinal Hernia, By Region (Number of Procedures)

5.2.7 Laparoscopic Hysterectomy, By Region (Number of Procedures)



6 Pricing Assessment of Endoscopy Equipment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Endoscopy Equipment: Average Selling Price

6.3 Average Selling Price for Endoscopes

6.4 Average Selling Price Variation Assessment



7 Market Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Dynamics

7.2.1 Drivers

7.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Endoscopy

7.2.1.2 Growing Investments, Funds, and Grants

7.2.1.3 Rising Number of Hospitals and Growing Hospital Investments in Endoscopy Facilities

7.2.1.4 Technological Advancements

7.2.2 Restraints

7.2.2.1 Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms in the US

7.2.2.2 High Cost of Endoscopy Procedures & Equipment and Limited Reimbursement in Developing Countries

7.2.3 Opportunities

7.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies

7.2.4 Challenges

7.2.4.1 Product Recalls

7.2.4.2 Dearth of Trained Physicians and Endoscopists

7.2.4.3 Infections Caused By Endoscopes



8 Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Endoscopes

8.2.1 Rigid Endoscopes

8.2.1.1 Laparoscopes

8.2.1.2 Urology Endoscopes

8.2.1.3 Gynecology Endoscopes

8.2.1.4 Arthroscopes

8.2.1.5 Cystoscopes

8.2.1.6 Neuroendoscopes

8.2.1.7 Other Rigid Endoscopes

8.2.2 Flexible Endoscopes

8.2.2.1 Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopes

8.2.2.1.1 Upper Gastrointestinal Videoscopes

8.2.2.1.2 Upper Gastrointestinal Fiberscopes

8.2.2.2 Colonoscopes

8.2.2.2.1 Video Colonoscopes

8.2.2.2.2 Fiber Colonoscopes

8.2.2.3 Bronchoscopes

8.2.2.3.1 Fiber Bronchoscopes

8.2.2.3.2 Video Bronchoscopes

8.2.2.4 Sigmoidoscopes

8.2.2.4.1 Video Sigmoidoscopes

8.2.2.4.2 Fiber Sigmoidoscopes

8.2.2.5 Laryngoscopes

8.2.2.5.1 Fiber Laryngoscopes

8.2.2.5.2 Video Laryngoscopes

8.2.2.6 Pharyngoscopes

8.2.2.6.1 Video Pharyngoscopes

8.2.2.6.2 Fiber Pharyngoscopes

8.2.2.7 Duodenoscopes

8.2.2.7.1 Video Duodenoscopes

8.2.2.7.2 Fiber Duodenoscopes

8.2.2.8 Nasopharyngoscopes

8.2.2.8.1 Video Nasopharyngoscopes

8.2.2.8.2 Fiber Nasopharyngoscopes

8.2.2.9 Rhinoscopes

8.2.2.9.1 Video Rhinoscopes

8.2.2.9.2 Fiber Rhinoscopes

8.2.2.10 Other Flexible Endoscopes

8.2.2.10.1 Other Flexible Video Endoscopes

8.2.2.10.2 Other Flexible Fiber Endoscopes

8.2.3 Capsule Endoscopes

8.3 Visualization Systems

8.3.1 Wireless Displays and Monitors

8.3.2 Endoscopic Light Sources

8.3.3 Video Converters

8.3.4 Video Recorders

8.3.5 Video Processors

8.3.6 Camera Heads

8.3.6.1 Single-Chip Cameras

8.3.6.2 3-Chip Cameras

8.3.6.3 HD Cameras

8.3.6.4 3D Cameras

8.3.6.5 4K Camera Head

8.3.7 Transmitters & Receivers

8.3.8 Carts

8.3.9 Other Visualization Equipment

8.4 Other Endoscopy Equipment

8.4.1 Electronic Endoscopy Equipment

8.4.1.1 Insufflators

8.4.1.2 Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems

8.4.1.3 Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems

8.4.1.4 Other Electronic Endoscopy Equipment

8.4.2 Mechanical Endoscopy Equipment

8.4.2.1 Biopsy Forceps

8.4.2.2 Graspers

8.4.2.3 Snares

8.4.2.4 Trocars and Cannulas

8.4.2.5 Other Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment

8.5 Accessories

8.5.1 Light Cables

8.5.2 Cleaning Brushes

8.5.3 Surgical Dissectors

8.5.4 Needle Forceps & Needle Holders

8.5.5 Fluid-Flushing Devices

8.5.6 Mouthpieces

8.5.7 Overtubes

8.5.8 Biopsy Valves

8.5.9 Other Accessories



9 Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

9.3 Laparoscopy

9.4 Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

9.5 Arthroscopy

9.6 Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

9.7 Bronchoscopy

9.8 Ent Endoscopy

9.9 Mediastinoscopy

9.10 Other Applications



10 Endoscopy Equipment Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.2.1 Hospitals to Dominate the End-User Market

10.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

10.3.1 Increasing Number of Centers Will Drive Market Growth

10.4 Other End Users



11 Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US is the Largest Market for Endoscopy Equipment Due to the High Healthcare Spending and Favorable Reimbursement Policies for Endoscopy Procedures in the Country

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Unfavorable Regulatory Processes in Canada are A Major Restraint for the Growth of the Endoscopy Equipment Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany to Dominate the European Market for Endoscopy Equipment During the Forecast Period

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Investments By Hospitals in Endoscopy Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth in the UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Favorable Health Insurance System to Drive the Market for Endoscopes in the Coming Years

11.3.4 RoE

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Supportive Reimbursement Policies to Drive Market Growth in Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 Large Patient Population and Healthcare Infrastructure Improvements to Drive Market Growth in China

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Improvements and Implementation of Favorable Government Initiatives to Support Market Growth in India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.4.1 High Prevalence of Cancer to Drive the Demand for Endoscopy in Australia in the Coming Years

11.4.5 RoAPAC

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Latin America

11.5.1.1 Increasing Purchasing Power and Healthcare Affordability Will Favor Market Growth in Latam Countries

11.5.2 Middle East

11.5.2.1 Infrastructural Advancements Will Contribute to the Demand for Hospital Equipment and Instruments, Including Endoscopy Equipment, in This Region

11.5.3 Africa

11.5.3.1 High Prevalence of Target Diseases, Combined With Initiatives to Strengthen Endoscopic Services, is Expected to Drive the Market for Endoscopy Equipment in This Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 Key Developments in the Endoscopy Market

12.4.2 Key Product Launches

12.4.3 Key Acquisitions

12.4.4 Key Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Olympus

13.2 Karl Storz

13.3 Stryker

13.4 Boston Scientific

13.5 Ethicon

13.6 Fujifilm

13.7 Medtronic

13.8 Hoya Corporation

13.9 Smith & Nephew PLC

13.10 Richard Wolf GmbH

13.11 Cook Medical

13.12 B. Braun Melsungen AG

