$35+ Billion Tax Management (Software and Services) Markets - Global Forecast to 2027: Opportunities in the Use of Blockchain Technology and Indirect Tax Management and Compliance

The global tax management market is expected to grow from USD 21.0 billion in 2022 to USD 35.1 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Factors driving the growth of the tax management market include digital transformation and modernization of tax and finance functions across verticals globally, the increasing volume of financial transactions across verticals due to digitalization, and the growing vigilance of tax administrators.

Companies in the market have adopted various strategies to improve their business. They are enhancing their existing products through collaborations and product developments.

Large enterprises segment to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period

Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are categorized under the large enterprises' segment. Large enterprises have different characteristics and tax compliance behavior, which sets them apart from other taxpayer groups.

Tax administrators across the globe are implementing special compliance programs and initiatives as part of a strategy to deal effectively with this segment of taxpayers. Globally, large enterprises are seen with similar tax characteristics. These enterprises have a complex structure with multiple operating entities having many international business dealings.

Large enterprises contribute to a high portion of tax revenue. These factors, coupled with complex tax compliance needs, have driven the adoption of tax management software and services across the globe.

IT and Telecom vertical to hold third highest market size in 2022

The IT & Telecom vertical is experiencing digital disruption to enhance the consumer experience, resulting in both opportunities and complexities. The major challenges in this vertical include service innovation, managing network capacity, and pricing pressure. Companies operating in this vertical need to solve tax complexities imposed on them.

Taxes imposed on telecom companies include sales taxes, local telecommunications taxes, federal universal fund fees, and state universal service fund fees. As governments continuously focus on auditing these companies, there are chances of failure in complying with tax rules, and on the other hand, there might be eligible exemptions or refunds of overpayments of tax.

The use of tax management solutions can help the players in the IT & Telecom vertical to tackle these challenges. Avalara is one of the players offering tax management solutions for the IT & Telecom vertical.

Europe tax management market to record the second highest CAGR during the forecast period

Following North America, Europe is expected to be the second major contributor to the global tax management market. The major players in the tax management market have a strong direct or indirect presence in Europe.

Businesses realize the benefits offered by tax management solutions leading to their large-scale adoption. EU is taking a number of steps to counter tax avoidance and evasion. Tax jurisdictions with higher tax burdens have introduced clauses to counter tax frauds in the region. In Europe, the UK, Germany, and France are expected to be the major contributors to the regional tax management market.

The significant adoption of tax management solutions is also expected in other European countries, such as Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Austria.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Volume of Financial Transactions Across Verticals due to Digitalization

Complex Nature of Tax Systems

Vigilance by Tax Administrators

Automated Compliance Lowering Burden of Tax Management

Restraints

Increasing Theft of Confidential Data

Limitations in Vat Design and Administration

Opportunities

Use of Blockchain Technology

Indirect Tax Management and Compliance

Challenges

Regular Amendments in Tax Laws

Lack of Standardized Tax Rules

Case Studies

Case Study 1: Integrating Transaction Tax Processes with Other Finance Applications in Different Geographic Locations

Case Study 2: Implementing Automated Sales Tax Calculation Solution to Comply with Tax Rates in Each Country

Case Study 3: Addressing Vat/Gst Challenges by Implementing Automatic Vat Recovery and Compliance Solution

Case Study 4: Streamlining Gaming Firm's Tax Management

Case Study 5: Keeping and Managing Tax Records in Real Time

Case Study 6: Standardizing Compliance for Chemical Firm

Technological Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Data Analytics

Pricing Analysis

Scalable Pricing Model

Pay-Per-Return Policy

Freemium Pricing Model

Average Selling Price Trend

Company Profiles

Key Players

Avalara

Adp

Intuit

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer

Blucora

H&R Block

Sap

Sovos

Vertex, Inc.

Other Players

Canopy

Davo Technologies

Defmacro Software Private Limited

Drake Software

Sailotech

Taxback International

Taxcloud

Taxjar

Taxslayer

Xero

Webgility

Lovat Software

Safesend

Exemptax

Sales Tax Datalink

Shoeboxed Inc.

Saxtax Software

