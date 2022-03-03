35 FISHBALLS DEVOURED IN ONE MINUTE AT ISLAND PACIFIC'S FIRST-EVER SUPERBALL: FISHBALL EATING CONTEST

More vloggers and celebrities graced Island Pacific's SuperBall, too. Pinoy vlogger @superpinoying arrived with his game face on, comedic approach, and full-on energy. To add to the thrill and excitement, Filipino singer and songwriter Robin Nievera not only performed but competed and won second runner-up. Robin, literally full of fishballs and full of life, serenaded the spectators when he performed, guitar in hand for the halftime show.

Pinoy celebrities, Prince of Pop Jay-R and Mica surprised the crowd with a halftime show performance. They know well enough that a SuperBall event isn't complete without one! Long-time comedienne now based in the U.S, Ruby Rodriguez and Direk Quark Henares of Globe Studios entertained the crowd with their wit and humor as they provided commentary as judges. Q-York duo Knowa Lazarus and Flava Matiz served as Master of Ceremonies, reminiscent of the classic noontime shows back home in the Philippines. Arci Muñoz, Princess Punzalan, Krista Ranillo-Lim, Executive Chef of Yamashiro Chef Valerie Archer, together with representatives from the media as well as VIP's from Philippine Airlines, Department of Philippine Tourism, and the Philippine Consulate of Los Angeles graced the first-ever SuperBall held at Island Pacific.

In partnership with Mekeni and the SoCal Filipinos Community, Island Pacific confirmed that due to the highly successful event, the Island Pacific SuperBall: Fishball Eating Contest will be an annual event to look forward to every year during Super Bowl weekend. Highlights from the event can be viewed on Island Pacific's official YouTube Channel airing every Friday for #FilipinoFridays this March. Entire episode of the SuperBall Fishball eating contest can be viewed on Island Pacific's Official YouTube Channel as well.

[Island Pacific is a supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Seafood to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 16 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.]

SOURCE Island Pacific Market