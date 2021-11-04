350-Acre Equestrian Farm in North Carolina now up for Sale by Luxury Auction® Nov 12

Even a quick glance at the property gives merit to Ashcroft's sentiment. The sprawling farm is home to a collection of impressive equestrian facilities, in addition to an 11,000-sf owner's residence - all of which feature "commercial-grade" construction using solid brick and concrete block.

The central structure of the farm is its two-story main barn, which is nearly 26,000 square feet in size. The lower level of the barn contains 66 large horse stalls in addition to 6 wash/utility stalls. There is also a suite of offices on the lower level surrounding a common area lounge. The upper level of the main barn houses a 3-bedroom and 1-bedroom apartment, plus a large banquet room complete with a glass-enclosed DJ booth.

Butler Farm also has a halter-schooling barn with adjacent training arena, a breeding barn with veterinary/medical quarters and a mare/isolation barn with certified isolation stalls. Grounds feature two, regulation-sized riding arenas, additional training arena, a circular riding arena (covered; 60-ft), and multiple paddocks and grazing pastures. There is also a concrete block pavilion perfect for weddings and barbeques. Miles of Cypress wood fencing surround the farm, while ten ponds and six deep wells provide ample water resources.

In addition to its equestrian operations, the property includes a posh owner's residence offering 11,000 square feet of living space throughout two full floors along with an uppermost, partial level for additional storage or recreation space. The home has four large bedrooms with three full and one-half baths. Notable interior features include a chef's kitchen, grand foyer, billiards/entertainment lounge, formal dining, and a two-story, three-car garage designed to be large enough to allow half-court basketball play (and suitable for a multi-level lift system for exotic automobiles).

The residence's outdoor living areas include a rear courtyard with lush gardens and water features. The courtyard gates open to a vast expanse of gently rolling grounds, lighted populated with mature oaks and other trees.

Butler Farm is located just outside Fayetteville, NC, within a 90-minute drive of Raleigh and a three-hour drive of Charlotte. The Fayetteville Regional Airport (FAY), with frequent flights from both Delta and American Airlines, is within a 45-min drive of the farm's entry gates.

Buyers may preview Butler Farm by private appointment between 11am and 5pm ET each day through the close of Thursday, November 11. Only registered bidders may then attend the live auction event. Interested parties may contact James Smith, Platinum's project manager for the property, at 800.939.1672 for appointment scheduling, registration info or other inquiries. Information is also available online at NorthCarolinaLuxuryAuction.com.

