$350M Yuma Investment Group Joins Carson, Aims for Further Growth in the Southwest

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management, a comprehensive financial planning firm established in 2001, announced today that the team is joining Carson Partners in order to achieve their vision of growing the company to a billion dollars in AUM. The forward-thinking team, based in Yuma, Arizona, is excited to leverage the Carson tech stack in order to streamline operations and deliver a frictionless client experience.

Founder and Wealth Advisor Tom Rush, along with Managing Partners and Wealth Advisors George Davis and Adrian Elder, lead a team of five wealth advisors and ten additional stakeholders in the operations department. Yuma has surpassed $350 million in assets under management and is currently onboarding two new advisors to continue to service current clients and prepare for future growth. The team works with a wide range of individuals, from executives to young professionals just starting out on their wealth-building path. Business owners, doctors, teachers and federal employees form a significant core of the client base.

"Technology had been one of our top challenges, leaving our operations team to input data anywhere from three to five times per client because of the digital walls that exist between various software systems," said Founder Tom Rush. "In our conversations with Carson, their tech stack was the most attractive benefit. Delivering an integrated 'single pane of glass' experience will allow our clients to truly visualize their wealth and save our operations team a lot of time."

He added, "We currently devote a considerable amount of time and brainpower to working on Yuma's investment models in order to best meet our clients' goals. The move to Carson Partners will enable us to win back some of that time and take advantage of the broad range of expertise in Carson's Wealth Enhancement Group—from CPAs, CFPs, CFAs and more, who are dedicated to supporting our financial planning efforts on behalf of our clients."

Similar to other advisory firms in the Carson Partners network, Rush, Davis and Elder will maintain 100 percent ownership of Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management and remain the strategic decision-makers for all business decisions and operations at the firm.

"Tom Rush and the Yuma team are well-poised for growth in the Southwest region because they've made a name for themselves as a top-tier firm in terms of smarts and service," said Teri Shepherd, President of Carson Group. "The team at Carson looks forward to supporting them in their quest to become a billion-dollar firm that helps even more families define their financial goals and progress along the path toward true wealth."

In addition to being a mainstay in the Barron's annual list of top wealth management firms, Carson Group remains among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies, has been recognized for two consecutive years by InvestmentNews as a top-50 firm for Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors, and was recently awarded a Best Places to Work in FinTech by American Banker.

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

At Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management, we are committed to helping our clients plan for their financial security. Our goal is to assist our clients in creating and protecting wealth, ultimately striving for financial independence. Our team will assist you in working towards your goals through education, communication and exceptional service. The firm provides wealth planning services for individuals, businesses, corporations, trusts and retirement accounts. To learn more about Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management, visit https://www.yumainvestmentgroup.com/.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

*Barron's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors: Over 4,000 advisors who wish to be ranked fill out a 102-question survey about their practice, data is verified and then applied to a ranking formula. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

