36% of Growth to Originate from North America for Enterprise Server Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Enterprise Server Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Mid-range



High-end



Volume

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Regional Market Analysis

With 36% of the growth originating from North America, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2022-2026. The US is the key country for the enterprise servers market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The introduction of low-cost devices and developing technologies such as flash storage will drive the enterprise server market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp., and Unisys Corp. are few of the key vendors in the enterprise server market. The enterprise server market is concentrated. Vendors are using various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key news of some of these vendors is mentioned below:

In December 2021 , Fujitsu Ltd. and Ridgelinez launched services to visualize customers' carbon footprint in the supply chain.

, Fujitsu Ltd. and Ridgelinez launched services to visualize customers' carbon footprint in the supply chain. In November 2021 , International Business Machines Corp. and Infosys Finacle collaborated to help banks accelerate cloud transformation journeys.

, International Business Machines Corp. and Infosys Finacle collaborated to help banks accelerate cloud transformation journeys. In December 2021 , NEC Corp. partnered with Ono Pharmaceutical to develop AI technology to detect particles in glass bottles.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the enterprise server market.

Increase in popularity of flash-based storage devices:

One of the key factors driving the global enterprise server market growth is the increase in the popularity of flash-based storage devices. These devices use flash memory to store data for a long period. They also offer benefits such as low power consumption and additional compactness. Vendors are continuously lowering the prices of their products, with the increase in the demand for storage systems in the market in focus during the forecast period. The market growth will be further facilitated by the increase in demand for better storage architecture.

Enterprise Server Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise server market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise server market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise server market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise server market vendors

Enterprise Server Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 38.36 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp., and Unisys Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

