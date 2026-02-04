360 ADVANCED EXPANDS PRIVACY ASSURANCE SERVICES WITH ISO/IEC 27701 ACCREDITATION

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Advanced, a cybersecurity and compliance firm delivering audit, advisory, and assurance services, today announced the expansion of its ISO service portfolio with the addition of ISO/IEC 27701, further strengthening its existing ISO/IEC 27001 offering. This new accreditation enables 360 Advanced to support organizations seeking to formalize and certify their Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS) alongside established information security programs.



The ISO/IEC 27701 standard extends ISO/IEC 27001 by providing a structured framework for managing personal data, supporting global privacy requirements, and demonstrating accountability to regulators, customers, and stakeholders. With increasing scrutiny around data privacy, the addition of ISO/IEC 27701 allows organizations to operationalize privacy controls in alignment with broader information security objectives.



Accreditation for the ISO/IEC 27701 service will be issued by Compass Rose, the independent certification body responsible for all ISO certifications delivered by 360 Advanced. Compass Rose also performs ISO/IEC 27001 audits, ensuring continuity, consistency, and rigor across the firm's ISO assurance services.



"Organizations are no longer evaluating security and privacy in isolation," said Dan Collins, CEO & Founder at 360 Advanced. "By extending our ISO/IEC 27001 capabilities to include ISO/IEC 27701, we're enabling clients to mature their compliance programs in a way that reflects how data is actually governed, used, and protected today."



The addition of ISO/IEC 27701 further supports 360 Advanced's broader compliance portfolio, which includes SOC examinations, PCI DSS assessments, HITRUST CSF® assessments, and FedRAMP ® and GovRAMP™ authorization services. Together, these offerings help organizations build scalable, audit-ready programs that align security, privacy, and regulatory expectations.



Organizations interested in pursuing ISO/IEC 27701 certification can now do so through 360 Advanced, with Compass Rose serving as the accrediting body for both ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications.



For more information about ISO/IEC 27701 certification or 360 Advanced's compliance services, visit www.360advanced.com.

About 360 Advanced



Founded in 2004, 360 Advanced is a cybersecurity and compliance firm delivering audit, advisory, and testing services across SOC, ISO, HITRUST, PCI, and FedRAMP frameworks. The firm supports organizations across regulated industries by helping them build, assess, and maintain security and compliance programs aligned with business growth.



360 Advanced is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. For more information, visit www.360Advanced.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Compass Rose

Compass Rose is the independent accreditation body for ISO certifications delivered by 360 Advanced. Compass Rose performs ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications, as well as FedRAMP and StateRAMP authorizations, ensuring adherence to international standards and accreditation requirements.





