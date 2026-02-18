360 ADVANCED APPOINTS CAMERON YOUNGBLOOD AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Advanced, a leading cybersecurity and compliance firm, today announced the appointment of Cameron Youngblood as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Youngblood will lead revenue strategy and execution across sales, partnerships, client success, and go-to-market operations as the firm continues its rapid growth trajectory.

Youngblood brings a proven track record of building and scaling high-performance revenue organizations in fast-growing technology and assurance environments. He began his career as a founding Business Development Representative at a technology startup that was later acquired, quickly advancing to a founding Account Executive and helping establish the company's early revenue engine. He then joined a social media and marketing technology platform, where consistent top-tier performance propelled him from Account Executive to Director of Sales within his first year.

Following that success, Youngblood took on a Strategic Growth Management role at a Fortune 500 company, where he launched the Indianapolis market from the ground up. Leveraging a disciplined operating model and a hands-on leadership approach, he built and scaled the region to over $11 million in annual recurring revenue in just 18 months.

Most recently, Youngblood spent three years at Insight Assurance, joining as the company's 15th employee and first go-to-market hire. During his tenure, he helped scale the firm by 1,010% over 3 years, expanded the client base by nearly 10x, and supported headcount growth from 15 to 195 employees, while maintaining a 95% client retention rate. He built every major go-to-market function from the ground up, including Business Development, New Business Sales, Partnerships, Client Success, Revenue Operations, and Sales Enablement. In 2025, Insight Assurance was ranked #399 on the Inc. 5000 list and named the fastest-growing audit firm in the U.S..

"Cam is a builder in the truest sense of the word," said Dan Collins, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of 360 Advanced. "His ability to design repeatable, data-driven go-to-market systems and scale them efficiently aligns perfectly with where we are as a firm. As we continue to expand our services and market presence, Cam's leadership will be instrumental in driving sustainable growth."

As CRO Youngblood will focus on aligning revenue teams, strengthening partner ecosystems, and advancing a unified go-to-market strategy that supports 360 Advanced's long-term vision.

"I'm excited to join 360 Advanced at such a pivotal moment," said Youngblood. "The firm has built a strong reputation in cybersecurity and compliance, and I look forward to helping scale the business by bringing structure, clarity, and momentum to the revenue engine."

Founded in 2004, 360 Advanced is a cybersecurity and compliance firm delivering audit, advisory, and testing services across SOC, HIPAA, PCI, HITRUST®, ISO, and FedRAMP® frameworks. The firm supports organizations across regulated industries by helping them build, assess, and maintain security and compliance programs aligned with business growth.

360 Advanced is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. For more information, visit www.360Advanced.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

