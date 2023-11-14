360 Talent Avenue CEO and Senior Team Win Prestigious TITAN Women in Business Awards

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Talent Avenue (360), a leading talent acquisition firm, proudly announces that its CEO and owner, Lacey Menchen, has won the distinguished 2023 TITAN Women in Business - Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Additionally, the 360 Talent Avenue Senior Team has been recognized with the highly regarded 2023 TITAN Women in Business - Team of the Year Award for Best Talent Acquisition Strategy.

The TITAN Women in Business Awards, presented annually, celebrate and acknowledge the outstanding achievements of women who have made significant accomplishments in their respective industries. These exceptional women have not only achieved groundbreaking milestones but have made noteworthy contributions on a global scale.

Lacey Menchen, a visionary leader in the talent acquisition industry, has over 20 years of experience helping companies of all sizes build and manage high-performing teams. Through her meticulous guidance, in less than five years, 360 has become a trusted partner for their valued clients, providing them with scalable comprehensive recruiting solutions.

The 360 Talent Avenue Senior Team is made up of highly accomplished, experienced women. Collectively, they have developed a unique and innovative approach to recruiting that is helping companies attract and retain the best talent.

"I am honored to win the 2023 TITAN Women in Business - Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award and for the Senior Team to win the Team of the Year Award for Best Talent Acquisition Strategy," said Lacey. "These accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire 360 team. We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible recruitment solutions, and we are proud to be at the forefront of the industry. I am especially grateful for the opportunity to highlight the cutting-edge work that women are doing in our field. I believe that when women succeed, everyone succeeds."

"We are immensely proud to honor these incredible women who are not only shaping their industries but are also creating a ripple effect, inspiring countless others with their journey," said Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson for the TITAN Women In Business Awards.

About 360 Talent Avenue

360 Talent Avenue, a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), helps businesses transform their recruiting process through innovative, data-driven talent acquisition solutions that empower them to hire swiftly and efficiently. The 360 solution suite offers comprehensive recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) for high-volume hiring, specialized search for unique, hard-to-fill positions, and recruitment consulting for a tailored approach. Recruit better®.

www.360talentavenue.com

SOURCE 360 Talent Avenue