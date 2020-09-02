360factors Announces Partnership with Innovatus Advisory Group to Deliver Risk and Compliance Intelligence Technology and Services to Banks

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software, and Innovatus Advisory Group (IAG), a prominent risk and compliance advisory firm, today announced a joint partnership, combining 360factors' Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform with IAG's compliance and management consulting services.

"This partnership provides our banking and financial services customers with strategic compliance consulting and best practices," said Carl McCauley, CEO at 360factors. "With IAG's experience in regulatory compliance, internal audit, financial crimes and project management along with our Predict360 Risk and Compliance Management Suite, customers can more confidently implement their compliance programs successfully and deliver value to their organization."

"Partnering with 360factors will accelerate transformation for our clients and enable us to provide the very best risk and compliance technology and solutions for our customers " said Syed Raza, Founder and CEO at IAG. "We look forward to bringing best-in-class solutions from both organizations to our banking and financial services customers."

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is an AI-powered Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform that predicts and mitigates risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Innovatus Advisory Group (IAG)

Innovatus Advisory Group (IAG) is established on a principle of evaluating organizational needs and providing customized and innovative solutions specific for each client. At IAG, we believe that there is no "one size fits all", and in that manner we are different than many of our competitors. After serving the Financial Services industry as a consultant and as an industry executive, our founder Syed Raza decided to launch a firm to bring a highly customizable solution services to the market. Where our clients can leverage in-depth expertise from Syed's years of risk and compliance management experience. For more information, please visit https://innovatus.us/

