360factors Launches "Ask Kaia" - a Standalone, AI-Powered Compliance Assistant Built for U.S. Financial Institutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered risk and compliance technology, today announced the launch of Ask Kaia, a standalone, browser-based Agentic AI compliance companion and platform purpose-built for U.S. banks, credit unions, and financial institutions. Trained exclusively on U.S. banking and financial regulations, Ask Kaia provides instant, secure, and context-aware answers to complex regulatory questions without the need for software installation or integration with existing systems.

As regulatory complexity accelerates across federal and state domains, financial institutions are under mounting pressure to interpret, implement, and respond to a growing volume of compliance requirements and regulatory changes. Ask Kaia helps compliance and risk teams navigate this constantly changing landscape with confidence, speed, and precision.

"We built Ask Kaia to deliver what traditional compliance tools and generic AI platforms can't offer: real-time regulatory clarity that's purpose-built and tailored to the U.S. financial sector," said Carl McCauley, CEO of 360factors. "Kaia is an expert-level assistant trained exclusively on financial regulatory content from agencies like the FDIC, OCC, CFPB, NCUA, and eCFR. For community banks, credit unions, and compliance teams under pressure, Ask Kaia fills a critical intelligence gap without extra overhead."

A Smarter, Faster Way to Navigate Regulatory Complexity

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Ask Kaia is trained solely on trusted, up-to-date regulatory data. Users can ask Kaia to:

Interpret and summarize financial-specific regulations

Explain rule changes and their institutional impact

Identify compliance gaps in an organization's policies and procedures

Evaluate internal policy documents against regulatory standards

Draft new policy documents from scratch or update existing policies

Provide citations and source links to authoritative content

Review marketing content for compliance with applicable regulations and disclosure requirements

With a secure, browser-based interface, Ask Kaia is immediately accessible and requires no new infrastructure. It also supports document-based Q&A, allowing users to upload internal policies, procedures, or reports and receive AI-generated analysis within seconds—all in a private, secure environment, where internal documents are not shared between institutions or with third-party LLM vendors.

Whether you're a regional bank managing hundreds of regulatory touchpoints or a lean compliance team at a credit union, Ask Kaia is built to help you scale without adding costs. Smaller institutions can leverage Kaia to reduce dependency on external consultants, while larger firms can use it to accelerate audits, policy reviews, and regulatory change management workflows.

Availability

Ask Kaia is available now as a standalone solution for financial institutions across the U.S. It is also available as an embedded component within the Predict360 risk and compliance platform for users.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors Inc. is a pioneering risk and compliance management technology company that empowers organizations with comprehensive, AI-driven solutions. Our flagship products, Predict360, Ask Kaia, and Lumify360, provide advanced capabilities for managing business performance and risk while ensuring regulatory compliance.

