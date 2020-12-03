360factors Announces Partnership with Reg-Room LLC to Deliver Regulatory Intelligence and Technologies to Banks

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software, and Reg-Room LLC, a regulatory information services monitoring firm, today announced a joint partnership combining 360factors' Predict360 Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform with content from Reg-Track, Reg-Room's regulatory intelligence solution.

"This partnership provides our banking and financial services customers with an additional source of regulatory intelligence data for horizon scanning and summary guidance," said Carl McCauley, CEO at 360factors. "With API-based integration into our Predict360 Regulatory Change Management (RCM) solution, customers can access proposed and final rules, guidance and enforcement actions for U.S. and International regulations along with summary guidance from regulatory experts to drive their regulatory change management workflow as part of a single, integrated solution designed specifically for banks and financial services institutions."

"We are excited to partner with 360factors to help accelerate risk and compliance technology adoption for our clients and bring Reg-Room to new customers," said Nick Paraskeva, Principal at Reg-Room, LLC. "We look forward to offering solutions from both organizations to our banking and financial services customers."

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is an AI-powered Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform that predicts and mitigates risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Reg-Room LLC

Reg-Room, LLC provides regulatory information services monitoring to the financial services industry in the US and internationally. Key products include Reg-Track and the Regulatory Risk Report which provide tailored and concise information on the fast-changing regulatory environment. The principal of Reg-Room LLC is Nick Paraskeva, who has 25 years' experience in Compliance and Regulation.

Visit https://reg-room.com/ for more information.

