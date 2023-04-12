360factors Launches FRED Integration for Predict360 Risk Insights

AUSTIN, Texas , April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software, announced today that the company has integrated the Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) research metrics into its Predict360 Risk Insights application.

Using Predict360, banks and financial services organizations can now access the over 800,000 economic data metrics available in FRED and link those metrics to their specific risk appetite levels along with their internal Key Risk Indicator (KRIs) and operational metrics all in one system, enabling them to quickly identify and recognize when risks exceed the bank's risk tolerance or appetite level.

Predict360 Risk Insights identifies existing risks operating outside of tolerance and predicts emerging risks using Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to augment internal and external risk data. These insights help drive executive decision-making and enable financial organizations to increase profitability, accelerate innovation, and improve productivity.

FRED is an online database of economic data series from various national, international, governmental, and commercial sources. By incorporating FRED metrics into Predict360 Risk Insight's KRI Engine, 360factors' customers can combine internal and external metrics to identify emerging risks and growth opportunities.

"Banks, credit unions, and financial services organizations are seeking to enhance their risk data by incorporating forward-looking insights," said Carl McCauley, CEO at 360factors. "Predict360's built-in integration to FRED offers customers another valuable content option that enhances their enterprise risk management programs."

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation, and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is an AI-powered Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform that anticipates and mitigates risks while facilitating regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusively endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

SOURCE 360factors