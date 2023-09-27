360PR+ AGENCY POWERS BRAND COMMUNICATIONS NAMED A TOP PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM FOR FRANCHISE BRANDS

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powers Brand Communications, a 360PR+ agency, has been named among Entrepreneur magazine's Top Public Relations firms for franchise brands for the third consecutive year. The annual ranking is based on a survey of more than 1,000 franchisors who rate their satisfaction with the quality, cost, and value of their PR partners.

"We are honored to be recognized by our clients for the third year in a row," said Vince Powers, founder of Powers Brand Communications and EVP, Managing Director of 360's Philadelphia office. "Franchising provides an onramp to entrepreneurship for thousands of individuals across the country, and as an agency of entrepreneurs, we are a passionate and dedicated partner to franchise brands, helping them accelerate growth and expand into new markets."

A 360PR+ agency, Powers has established itself as one of the leading agencies serving retail and franchise businesses with expertise in corporate communications, brand-building, franchise development, community relations, social media strategy, events, and publicity. Powers clients include Authority Brands, Restore Hyper Wellness, MY SALON Suite, Yogurtland, PrimoHoagies, Jabz Boxing, and Bonchon, among others.

About Powers Brand Communications

Powers Brand Communications is part of the 360PR+ family of agencies with offices in Boston, New York, and Philadelphia. 360PR+ is an award-winning, leading, independent integrated communications and marketing agency. A certified women-owned business, 360PR+ is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. For more information, visit www.360PR.plus.

SOURCE 360PR+