360PR+ Selected To Manage Public Relations Services For Skin Creative Division at BIC

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360PR+ has been selected to manage public relations for the Skin Creative product division at consumer goods company BIC. Currently, the division includes a portfolio of innovative and diverse skin art products, including body art marker brand BodyMark, temporary tattoo brand Inkbox, and temporary tattoo brand Tattly. 360PR+ will lead PR planning, proactive news bureau, tentpole activations and new product launches, measurement, ongoing strategic counsel, and account management for the division.

"360PR+'s impressive experience in the beauty and accessory industries, and deep expertise with reaching Gen Z, makes them an excellent fit for our Skin Creative brands," said Anna Ritchie, Global Business Director, BodyMark. "With 360PR+'s insight and strategic guidance, we look forward to delivering killer PR campaigns that build authentic connections with a new generation of consumers who appreciate the freedom and flexibility our temporary skin art products provide."

Almost 30% of the U.S. population has real tattoos. Now more than ever, consumers of all ages are using their body as a canvas of self-expression, whether attending events, parties and festivals or getting ready for everyday outings. Consumers today crave newness, desire creative freedom and embody authenticity. Unlocking the body as a canvas, BIC's skin creative brand offerings are setting the standard for the semi-permanent tattoo market to cater to Gen Z and younger generations who are more interested in self-expression, but who may not want the commitment of a permanent tattoo.

"We're excited to kick off our partnership with the BIC Skin Creative team, just in time for festival and concert season when so many look to celebrate their individuality," commented Cindy Riccio, Executive Vice President and General Manager for CRC at 360PR+. "We're looking forward to helping BIC further its leadership in the creative skin category, introducing their wonderfully inspiring BodyMark, InkBox and Tattly offerings."

360PR+ and BIC's partnership begins immediately.

ABOUT BODYMARK

BodyMark® is BIC's innovative beauty brand dedicated to celebrating creativity and self-expression. Since its launch in April 2019, BodyMark's line of cosmetic-quality body art markers and stencils has enabled individuals to explore every spark of inspiration and create unique and colorful designs on their skin for any occasion. BodyMark packs are available in a variety of color collections and theme variations, including special edition NFL Series and BodyMark Pride Packs. For more information, visit the BodyMark website or connect with BodyMark on Instagram.

To learn more about BodyMark by BIC and explore the full breadth of BIC's stationery offerings, please visit https://us.bic.com/en_us.

About Inkbox

Inkbox creates beautifully produced, artist-designed, temporary tattoos that last 1-2 weeks, fading as the skin naturally regenerates. Since its inception in 2015, millions of people from more than 150 countries around the world have worn Inkbox tattoos as style accessories to express their identity, and test drive

permanent tattoo ideas before going all in. With a growing catalogue of more than 10,000 designs, the Freehand Tattoo Marker, and a Custom tattoo platform used to bring any idea to life, Inkbox now ships tens of thousands of tattoos every week. It has also come to be an important avenue of creative expression for many of today's most respected tattoo artists, who now count on it as a way to build their brand and supplement their income.

Headquartered in downtown Toronto, where it operates the permanent tattoo studio Inside Out, Inkbox now employs 150+ people across Canada, Japan, and the United States. For media inquiries, please email [email protected] , or visit inkbox.com/our-story .

About Tattly

Tattly is a US-based maker of high-quality, artfully designed temporary tattoos. Operating out of Brooklyn, New York, Tattly was founded in 2011 by Tina Roth-Eisenberg, a Swiss-born, trained graphic designer. Tattly partners with a global community of artists to create its designs, which are printed with vegetable-based ink, are suitable for all ages and last for two to four days. Tattly are sold in over 1,000 stores in over 40 countries, as well as online. At Tattly, we believe that great design and art can make people happy, and that quality products and great customer support are the only options. For more information, visit Tattly.com.

About 360PR+

360PR+ is an award-winning, leading, independent integrated communications and marketing agency. A certified women-owned business, 360PR+ is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. The 360PR+ family of agencies includes 360PR+, CRC, Powers Brand Communications and Three Cheers PR.

Led by Cindy Riccio, CRC became part of 360PR+ in 2022, bringing more than a decade's experience serving a roster of storied beauty and apparel brands, among them Matrix and Bioloage Haircare, Ceramedx Skincare, KISS Hair Tools, Hanesbrands Inc. for Donna Karan and DKNY Intimates and legwear, Champion and Maidenform.

SOURCE 360PR+