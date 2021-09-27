360training Acquires TIPS - Expanding National Alcohol Safety Training Coverage

TIPS History TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) was founded 41 years ago, in 1979, by Dr. Morris Chafetz, founding director of the National Institute on Alcoholism and Alcohol Abuse. His goal in creating the first TIPS program was to constitute a curriculum that would give alcohol servers the skills and confidence required to protect their customers from becoming overly intoxicated.

Since then, led by Adam Chafetz, TIPS has expanded to include additional consumer programs, including TIPS for Off-Premise and TIPS for the Workplace. This established TIPS as a credible resource for information in preventing intoxication. Their data has been used in courts, by liquor boards, and internally by corporate clients.

TIPS Mission

As a well-established brand with a storied history, TIPS' mission is to educate and inform the public about the responsible sale, service, and use of alcohol by reducing risk and creating a safer, more responsible environment. This mission is woven into the fabric of their programs. All of their skills-based responsible alcohol training courses are designed to prevent intoxication, drunk driving, and underage drinking by providing individuals with the knowledge and confidence they need to prevent alcohol-related tragedies.

Their online courses have an outstanding quality of content, easy-to-understand modules, and helpful reinforcement quizzes. For in-person classroom training, they developed a network of over 5,000 TIPS certified trainers across all 50 states. All of this was to make learning and retaining knowledge about safely selling and serving alcohol as simple as possible.

Acquisition by 360training

360training is in partnership with GreyLion Capital, a private equity firm that invests in high-growth businesses. Since GreyLion's investment, 360training has been focused on accelerating organic growth and acquiring companies that align with 360training's mission to provide enhanced training solutions across regulated markets. 360training acquired TIPS in large part because the same goals fundamentally drive the two companies.

"360training and TIPS is a union that just makes sense. The TIPS brand was founded to enhance public safety through education about the responsible sale, service, and consumption of alcohol, which echoes 360training's mission of enabling a safe environment through regulatory training. By combining our resources, we're able to enhance public safety for communities across the nation." Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training

"Safety is not expensive, it is priceless. We take safety very seriously at 360training and adding TIPS to our portfolio of alcohol safety will expand our ability to prevent alcohol-related incidents." Samantha Montalbano, COO of 360training

Under their nationally recognized brand, Learn2Serve, 360training was already a leader in providing online regulatory training for food safety and controlled substances. Since the acquisition, 360training has become a one-stop shop for the food and beverage industry. The partnership between 360training and TIPS significantly increases 360training's reach, allowing alcohol sellers and servers to be able to access their required training anywhere in the United States.

Likewise, 360training will enhance the TIPS brand by adding food safety courses to its repertoire, such as food handler, food manager, and food allergy online training courses. Whether you're a bartender in a restaurant, concessionaire in a stadium, server in a casino, or a cashier in a grocery store, 360training and TIPS can help you complete your required training.

About TIPS

TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) is the global leader in education and training for the responsible service, sale, and consumption of alcohol. Over the past 41 years, TIPS has certified more than 5 million participants and trainers across multiple websites, including GetTIPS.com and affiliate partners TIPSCertified.com and TIPSAlcohol.com . TIPS alcohol seller-server training is conducted in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and in over 50 different countries. All of this has been done with one purpose in mind—to educate and inform the public about the responsible sale, service, and use of alcohol.

About 360training

Since 1997, 360training.com, Inc. has provided individuals and businesses with online regulatory-approved training, facilitating a safe, healthy environment for the communities they serve. The company has delivered over four million training plans across multiple brands, including Meditec , AgentCampus , VanEd , OSHAcampus , OSHA.com , and Learn2Serve . To learn more, please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

