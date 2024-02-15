365 Connect Continues to Lead Multifamily Industry in Digital Compliance with Anthem Award for Responsible Technology

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced today that the company has received an Anthem Award for Responsible Technology. This prestigious award recognizes 365 Connect's dedication to providing compliant ADA accessible websites, leasing platforms, and service portals to the rental housing industry.

Anthem Award winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the largest and most comprehensive social impact award program in the world. The Anthem Award celebrates purpose and mission-driven work from people, companies, and organizations worldwide. This year's Anthem Awards will be given in categories from health to human and civil rights, to environment, responsible technology, and climate. Among the high-profile award-winners: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Taylor Swift's National Voter Registration Day, Kevin Bacon's Sixdegrees.org, Matt Damon's Water.org, and Elton John's AIDS Foundation.

"Since launching the Anthem Awards launch in 2021, we've seen incredible change and growth in the impact sector," said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. "The work that we have received in the 3rd Annual Anthem Anthem Awards is game-changing. From innovative projects fighting climate change to impactful calls for equal rights across the globe and best-in-class CSR and ESG efforts- the Anthem Community is a bright light in our uncertain world."

Presented by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The 3rd Annual competition received thousands of entries from more than 44 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue is allocated to The Anthem Fund grant program.

365 Connect CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, responded, "We're truly honored to receive an Anthem Award and are excited to have our efforts acknowledged across the global stage. As the world continues to become increasingly digitally dependent, technology adoption repeatedly proves itself as a defining factor in human progress. We must prioritize digital accessibility for people with disabilities, as it is our responsibility, as a society, to ensure that no one is left in the dark."

With an array of coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the rental housing industry with a suite of intelligent systems that are designed to automate interactions and transactions with renters. With the recent release of its AI-powered marketing and leasing platform that is capable of building and delivering leases for signature without any intervention from property staff, the company is proactively fueling digital transformation to assist multifamily operators in reducing costs, increasing efficiencies, and decreasing human dependency.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect delivers the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, the platform executes processes that accelerate operations and minimizes human intervention. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to connect people with where they live, 365 Connect is built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Learn how we are ready for what's next at 365connect.com

