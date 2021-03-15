365 Connect Honored With Platinum AVA Digital Award for Its AI Powered Chatbot Platform

NEW ORLEANS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a platinum AVA Digital Award for its Digi.Lease AI-powered chatbot platform. This prestigious, global award recognizes 365 Connect's dedication to delivering innovation in today's changing world.

365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements of creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is an integral part of the digital communication evolution. This year's competition boasted thousands of entries from across the globe with entrants ranging from corporate marketing and communication departments to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies. The winning entries were selected by an international panel of judges.

365 Connect was recognized for its industry-first chatbot platform, Digi.Lease, which serves as a conversational leasing agent, designed to book and broadcast livestream tours, schedule amenity use, and arrange in-person meetings with limitation logic. The intuitive, AI-powered chatbot was created to support contactless experiences and limit in-person interactions. Rethinking how the multifamily sector interacts and transacts with prospective and existing renters, Digi.Lease continues to expand upon its capabilities to meet the rapidly changing needs of the rental housing industry.

The AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand advertising, communication, freelance, marketing, production, and public relations professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals, who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations.

365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby stated, "We are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on a global level and feel truly honored to receive this highly-acclaimed award. As the world radically shifts the way we communicate and transact business, the need for automated solutions have never been greater. It is our goal to continue to evolve our offerings, help our customers transform their operations, and serve our increasingly digitized society."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect is revolutionizing the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data, in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at www.365connect.com

Related Images

365-connect.jpg

365 CONNECT

365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry.

SOURCE 365 CONNECT