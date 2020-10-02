365 Connect Navigates the Road Map for Creating Contactless Communities in Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, Creating Contactless Communities: Leveraging the Power of Technology Beyond the Pandemic, is scheduled to air on October 7, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

The tech industry has responded to this pandemic's challenges, further evolving the ways we work, learn, and socialize within the digital sphere. Creating Contactless Communities: Leveraging the Power of Technology Beyond the Pandemic takes a closer look at this rapid technological transformation, which counters quarantine restrictions and temporary closures, while catering to consumers' need for hyper-personalized and real-time engagement. It also delves into contactless workflows that are poised to completely restructure marketing and retention practices with consumer-focused digital platforms.

"Technology is evolving at an accelerated pace, in order to respond to changes in human behavior and the need to access essential services remotely," explained Kirby. "Seamless, streamlined workflows, especially contactless solutions, have become necessary to transact business. If you want to stay competitive in the market, you must adapt every facet of your business to an online space."

Joining Kirby is property management expert, Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional since 1988 and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 130 webcasts together, covering an array of topics, from strategies on maintaining optimum performance to the latest technology trends. With a combined experience of almost 50 years in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive and leading-edge programming.

Oriente responded, "Kerry is an unparalleled thought leader in the multifamily housing arena, and I am excited to join him in this discussion. As with all the material we produce for our webcast series, we strive to deliver relevant information to our audience, so they can better prepare for the newest wave of developments in the market."

Kirby concluded, "Multifamily professionals are faced with multiple, unprecedented challenges, from managing remote workforces and operating with reduced staff to providing a safe environment for their team members and residents. Technology can help, and these solutions are designed to automate transactions, reduce pressure on both off-site and on-site teams, and fulfill prospective and existing residents' need for a contactless experience."

Registration for the webcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT:

365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, 365 Connect delivers a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

Related Images

365-connect.jpg

365 CONNECT

365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry.

Related Links

Like Us On Facebook

Follow Us On Twitter

SOURCE 365 CONNECT