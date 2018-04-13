365 Connect Receives International Award for Its Off-Campus Student Housing Search Engine - uCribs

NEW ORLEANS, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a gold Muse Creative Award for its off-campus rental housing search engine, uCribs. This prestigious, international award recognizes 365 Connect's capability to deliver innovative and creative solutions to meet the rapidly-changing needs of the multifamily housing industry.

The Muse Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals who hold the unique ability to inspire through concept, writing, or design in both traditional and electronic media. Administered by the International Awards Association, winning entries are carefully selected according to rigorous standards by a panel of 46 renowned Judges that hail from digital and creative industries from around the globe. This year's competition boasted entries from 37 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States.

"We wish to recognize the breakthrough achievements of small and medium-sized firms, and the designers, marketers, artists, writers, photographers, videographers, and digital experts who set the trends of the global creative industry," stated Kenjo Ong, President for the International Awards Associates. "We are honored to present 365 Connect with this award, which illustrates their creativity, skill, passion, and dedication to their work."

365 Connect was recognized for its go-to search site dedicated to locating apartments near universities, uCribs. The platform stands as one of the unique housing search engines in the industry, enabling renters to search for apartments based on the location of their university. With its robust data capture infrastructure, uCribs measures housing trends across college campuses, sharing insights with its growing audience who want to better understand the off-campus rental housing market.

365 Connect Founder and CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, responded, "365 Connect is excited to have its technology acknowledged on an international level, and we are truly honored to receive this highly acclaimed award. We acquired uCribs just last year and set out on a mission to enhance the user experience with a redesigned interface and workflow. This award emphasizes our team's unwavering commitment to deliver best-of-breed products that drive our client's businesses to the next level."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

ABOUT MUSE CREATIVE AWARDS: Muse Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals who possess the unique ability to inspire others with a concept, writing, or design — whether it's through traditional materials or electronic media. The program is administered and judged by International Awards Associates (IAA) and an elite panel of internationally-recognized creative professionals. For more information, visit www.MuseAward.com.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect was founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming how apartment communities market, lease, and retain residents. As a leading provider of award-winning technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, 365 Connect delivers a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions that automate marketing, simplify transactions, and serve residents after the lease is signed. The 365 Connect Resident Lifecycle Platform allows its clients' infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

Related Links

Like Us On Facebook

Follow Us On Twitter

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/365-connect-receives-international-award-for-its-off-campus-student-housing-search-engine---ucribs-300627773.html

SOURCE 365 Connect

Related Links

http://www.365connect.com

