365 Connect Receives Platinum dotCOMM Award for Its Digi.Lease AI-Powered Chatbot Platform

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a Platinum dotCOMM Award for its Digi.Lease AI-powered chatbot platform. This prestigious, international award recognizes 365 Connect's dedication in meeting the rapidly changing needs of the multifamily housing industry.

The dotCOMM Awards is an international competition that honors excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The competition considers itself to be unique, since it reflects upon the role of creatives in the dynamic web, who are transforming how we market and communicate products and services. This year's competition boasted thousands of entries from countries across the globe, with entrants ranging from corporate marketing and communication departments to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.

365 Connect was recognized for its industry-first chatbot, Digi.Lease, which serves as a conversational leasing agent, designed to book and broadcast livestream tours, schedule amenity use, and arrange in-person meetings with limitation logic. The intuitive, AI-powered chatbot was created to support contactless experiences and limit in-person social interactions.

"Our mission is to recognize the highest standard of excellence in web creativity and digital communication," explained Ed Dalheim, Executive Director of the dotCOMM Awards. "365 Connect has certainly raised the bar to a new level. Their commitment to creating leading-edge products is making a difference in people's lives, proving to the world that they are one of the best in their field. We are honored to present them with one of the most recognized awards in the creative industry."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

"We are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on an international level, and we are truly honored to receive this highly-acclaimed award," concluded Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "As we radically shift the way we work, educate our children, and manage our health, the need for contactless solutions has never been greater. It is our goal to continue to evolve our offerings, help our customers transform their operations, and serve an increasingly digitized society."

