365 Connect to Participate at the National Multifamily Housing Council OpTech Conference in Dallas

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company will participate in the National Multifamily Housing Council OpTech Conference & Exposition. The conference takes place on Nov. 11-13, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.

Providing technology solutions for multifamily housing communities across the nation, 365 Connect will demonstrate its Resident Lifecycle Platform during the event. The platform allows property managers to leverage modern apartment marketing methods, accelerate conversions, and deliver a continuity of services that are designed to serve next-generation renters. The entire platform has also been certified in accordance with the federally recognized Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) at Level AA, by an independent third-party accessibility compliance audit firm.

365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby stated, "The OpTech Conference & Exposition hosts the largest gathering of technology professionals within the multifamily housing industry who unite under a common purpose to expand their knowledge of the latest and greatest innovations. This event is important for us to attend each year as we continue to engage with customers, learn from our peers, and evolve our platform."

The OpTech Conference & Exposition is the leading destination for learning what's next in multifamily. It offers an unparalleled educational and networking environment with exclusive, peer-to-peer roundtables and workshops, along with thought-provoking content from notable speakers. The conference provides a forum to collaborate on strategic action, incubate new ideas, and elevate the industry across all areas of operations and technology.

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

"365 Connect is excited to participate in the OpTech Conference & Exposition. This event amplifies our message that considerable achievements come from commitment, creativity, and dedication. Each year at the conference, our team gathers with industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and showcase our newest products. We invite attendees to visit us in the Exhibit Hall at Booth 260, meet our amazing team, and learn why multifamily communities across the country are leveraging the power of our platform," Kirby added.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, we deliver a fully integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

