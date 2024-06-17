365 Connect to Showcase AI-Powered Marketing and Leasing Platform at Apartmentalize Conference in Philadelphia

NEW ORLEANS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced today its participation at the National Apartment Association Apartmentalize Conference. The conference takes place from June 19 - 21, 2023 in Philadelphia.

Providing a suite of intelligent technology solutions for market-rate, affordable, and senior housing communities, the company will be showcasing its transformative AI-enabled platform, designed to verify identities, manage reviews, market available units, build leases, and collect onboarding fees. The solution is designed to enable workers to become more productive and creative by eliminating soul-crushing tasks that contribute to high turnover rates.

James W. Lancaster, Chief Product Officer at 365 Connect , stated, "We built this product by listening to our customers, following workforce trends, and researching outside our industry for how other businesses are automating processes. Our goal was to focus on workflows not only from a staff perspective, but from what a prospect encounters from the moment they search for their next place to live, all the way through the lease signing process. We removed as many barriers as possible through utilizing a mix of self-service tools, automation, and AI technologies to optimize processes that accelerate the renter journey."

365 Connect leveraged AI to analyze available inventory against on-notice units and build marketing messages across search and social to stay ahead of vacancies. Delving into reviews, AI-writing technology was crafted to read, respond, gather, and detect review violations across multiple channels. Through its AI-powered identity verification, biometrics have been implemented to make certain the right renters enter the application process. The company also created the most advanced Blue Moon integration in the industry, capable of building leases, addendums, move-in invoices, and delivering to all necessary parties, within seconds of approval.

"Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the multifamily housing industry by creating new forms of efficiency and transforming services," explained Kerry W. Kirby, Founder and CEO of 365 Connect. "We are bringing modernization to a currently broken process through infusing intelligent systems that empower individuals to find their ideal homes, empower our customers to thrive in an ever-competitive market, and ultimately, empower communities to flourish in spaces where technology meets humanity."

Visit Booth 2925 at Apartmentalize to learn more about the 365 Connect Platform.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect delivers the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, the AI-enabled platform reinvents operational performance to reduce costs, maximize efficiency, and accelerate revenue. Founded in 2003 with unrivaled industry knowledge, 365 Connect is built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Learn how we are powering what's next at 365connect.com.

