365 Connect to Showcase Automated Lease Execution Platform at Apartmentalize Conference in Atlanta

June 5, 2023

NEW ORLEANS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced today its participation at the National Apartment Association Apartmentalize Conference. The conference takes place from June 7- 9, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.  

Providing a suite of intelligent technology solutions for multifamily housing communities across the nation, the company will be showcasing its automated leasing platform, designed to streamline the conversion of prospects to residents. The solution creates lease documents, obtains signatures, and collects payments without any intervention from onsite staff or centralized leasing teams. 

"The world has changed dramatically, and its effects are felt across every business and industry imaginable," explained Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "We are bringing modernization to a currently broken process through utilizing automation to remove lease creation complexities, eliminate manual data entry, human error, and redundant tasks. Our focus is to transform the entire leasing process to meet the expectation of today's renter."

Rethinking how renters move through the application and leasing process, 365 Connect added seamless layers across critical transactional components, enabling communities to accelerate the leasing process. Onboarding is streamlined with identity verification, e-signatures, and document storage. Through guided info gathered in the application process, a signature ready lease is built for digital delivery. Costs are displayed along the way, including add-ons fees, which the process then allows for secure payment of all fees at lease signing.

James W. Lancaster, Chief Product Officer of 365 Connect, added, "We built this product by listening to our customers, following renter demographic trends, and looking outside our industry for how other businesses are automating document creation. Our goal was to focus on workflows a prospect encounters from applying to signing a lease and remove as many barriers as possible. We have exciting additions to this solution we will be adding, as we envision the leasing process becoming more lightweight and portable across other platforms."

The 365 Connect team will be demonstrating its automated leasing platform throughout the event. Attendees are invited to the Apartmentalize Exhibit Hall at Booth 2401 to learn how multifamily communities all over the country can leverage the power of intelligent automation.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect delivers the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, the platform executes processes that accelerate operations and minimizes human intervention. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to connect people with where they live, 365 Connect is built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Learn how we are ready for what's next at 365connect.com

