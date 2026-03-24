365 Retail Markets Adds VisionLink to 365 Vision Smart Stores

New Feature Simplifies Payments and Enhances Shopping Experiences at Modular Smart Stores

TROY, Mich., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Retail Markets, a global leader in unattended retail technologies, is excited to announce a new payment feature for our modular Vision Smart Stores, VisionLink, which consolidates multi-door transactions for a connected, convenient shopping experience.

VisionLink adds greater convenience for customers shopping from Vision Smart Stores.

VisionLink adds greater convenience for customers shopping from modular Vision Smart Stores—customizable smart store combinations built from base units like the PicoCooler Vision, PicoAmbient Vision, and PicoFreezer Vision. With VisionLink enabled, customers can shop from each door of the modular smart store seamlessly with only one preauthorization and receipt for the transaction.

When a customer presents their payment method, VisionLink's backend "banks" the initial authorization, applying it across the entire array of linked units. Customers can move between coolers, freezers, and ambient cabinets in the same market and only see one transaction charge as they complete their shopping. Without multiple preauthorization charges from each door opened, shoppers can move seamlessly between multiple doors with the same ease and confidence as an open market—encouraging larger basket sizes from impulse selections and bundled promotions set by operators.

VisionLink also allows multiple patrons to shop from different doors simultaneously. Each customer completes a single pre-authorization when they first present their payment method. To unlock additional doors, they simply re-present the same payment method for secure item-tracking. As customers shop simultaneously, the system accurately assigns items to the correct shopper's cart while the system intelligently bundles every selection into one transaction for each shopper.

VisionLink represents a major development in the progression of 365 Vision Smart Stores' modular capabilities.

"Our Vision Smart Stores are designed to eliminate friction while giving operators the flexibility to choose configurations that fit each unique environment," said Boris Amegadjie, Chief Product Officer at 365 Retail Markets. "VisionLink takes the next step, uniting smart security with seamless controlled access for an enhanced, simplified shopping experience—driving higher sales and greater customer satisfaction."

Food service operators interested in enabling VisionLink should contact their existing sales representative. New customers can reach out to [email protected] to get started with 365 Vision Smart Stores and VisionLink.

CONTACT:

Navreet Gill

VP of Marketing & Communications, 365 Retail Markets

[email protected]

About 365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets is a global leader in unattended retail technology. Founded in 2008, 365 provides a full suite of best-in-class, self-service technologies for food service operators including end-to-end integrated SaaS software, payment processing and point of-sale hardware. Today, the company's technology solutions autonomously power food retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, hospitality settings and more, in order to provide compelling foodservice options for consumers. 365's technology solutions include a growing suite of frictionless smart stores, micro markets, vending, catering, and dining point-of-sale options to meet the expanding needs of its customers. 365 continuously pioneers innovation in the industry with superior technology, strategic partnerships and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding.

For more information about 365 Retail Markets, visit www.365retailmarkets.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE 365 Retail Markets, LLC