TendedBar Enters Production on New Countertop Unit and Selects Slabb Kiosks as Long-Term Manufacturing Partner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TendedBar, a provider of automated beverage dispensing systems for high-traffic hospitality environments, with deployments in multiple stadiums/venues across the country, such as the University of Texas at Austin's DKR Stadium, announced it has selected Slabb Kiosks, owned by 365 Retail Markets, as its long-term manufacturing partner to support current production of its latest Countertop Unit and future hardware initiatives.

The Countertop Unit is designed to help operators increase speed, ensure consistency, and expand beverage innovation while maintaining operational control. TendedBar is a provider of automated beverage dispensing systems for high-traffic hospitality environments.

The announcement marks a key milestone for TendedBar as it expands its platform with a compact, flexible system designed for space-constrained operations. By partnering with Slabb Kiosks for the initial build and long-term development roadmap, TendedBar is aligning with a manufacturing partner that builds reliable, production-scale hardware for demanding real-world environments.

"The Countertop Unit represents a step forward for TendedBar as we expand into the world of dirty sodas, refreshers, iced coffee, energy drinks, and boba beverages," said Justin Honeysuckle, Co-Founder and CEO of TendedBar. "To help grow our beverage offerings and venue types, we sought a manufacturing partner capable of delivering durable, serviceable hardware at scale without sacrificing design integrity."

Slabb Kiosks brings the build quality and operational maturity we want behind this product and what comes next. Entering production with Slabb Kiosks enables TendedBar to scale confidently while maintaining quality and repeatability across deployments.

"This partnership reflects 365 Retail Market's belief that the most impactful solutions are purpose-built, not one-size-fits-all," said Brittany Westerman, Chief Operations Officer with 365 Retail Markets. "Through Slabb Kiosks, we are proud to be part of a collaboration that matches a new sales opportunity for TendedBar with a bespoke, tailor-made kiosk."

The Countertop Unit is designed to help operators increase speed, ensure consistency, and expand beverage innovation while maintaining operational control. Its minimal profile enables beverage vending with a reduced footprint for streamlined operations.

With the Countertop Unit launching in early 2026, TendedBar's automation can seamlessly integrate into restaurants, hotels, quick-serve beverage concepts, entertainment venues, transportation hubs, and mobile applications, creating exciting new opportunities.

Slabb Kiosks was selected for its expertise in designing and manufacturing high-performance, American-made hardware solutions that go beyond off-the-shelf builds. The partnership supports TendedBar's long-term product roadmap and reinforces a commitment to scalable innovation as TendedBar expands its national footprint.

To request a demo or inquire about Countertop Unit availability: https://tendedbar.com/contact-us/

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About TendedBar

TendedBar is redefining how beverages are made, served, and enjoyed. As a provider of automated beverage dispensing systems for high-traffic hospitality environments, TendedBar has expanded its platform to support fast-growing beverage categories, including Refreshers, Boba Tea, Dirty Sodas, Energy-Based Drinks, and Specialty Mixes.

About 365 Retail Markets and Slabb Kiosks

365 Retail Markets is a global provider of unattended retail technology, delivering self-service solutions including payments, telemetry, and inventory management software. Slabb Kiosks, owned by 365 Retail Markets, designs and manufactures high-performance kiosk hardware solutions that combine durability with modern design for demanding environments across multiple industries.

Media Contacts

Todd Grasley

Head of Communication

TendedBar

[email protected]

Navreet Gill

VP, Marketing & Communications

365 Retail Markets

[email protected]

SOURCE 365 Retail Markets, LLC