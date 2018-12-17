365 Retail Markets Certifies Epson Receipt Printers for its Self-Checkout Technology

365 Retail Markets designs and builds self-checkout kiosk software, including cashier POS applications for foodservice and vending machine bezels which accept credit cards and account payment. The company needed dependable and durable printers, especially for the foodservice business where it is essential that a consumer's food order gets reliably printed in the kitchen.

365 has bundled Epson's mPOS-friendly TM-T70II POS printer with its MicroMarket (an unattended store, utilizing a self-checkout kiosk as the payment station) and Cafeteria POS solutions for kiosks. The printer's small size and low height (only 4.49" high) provides an ideal fit for kiosks and other small spaces. It features fast printing of up to 250mm/second, impressive reliability, dual interfaces and more. The company chose Epson's TM-U220 impact printers to streamline kitchen operations. Since these impact printers do not use thermal media, the integrity of the receipts is maintained when exposed to a hot kitchen environment. In addition, these printers are compact, reliable, optimized for high-speed throughput and designed to work right out of the box with mobile POS applications. 365 also appreciates the versatility of the Epson line of printers allowing them to mix thermal and impact printers together in an environment with little to no code changes required.

"Epson has been a valued partner of 365 Retail Markets for several years," said Ryan McWhirter, director of Product at 365 Retail Markets. "As we continue to deliver our industry leading Connected Campussm, our platform that seamlessly connects MicroMarket, OCS (office coffee services), Vending and Dining products with one Global Market Account (GMA) for our customers, reliable printing from the MicroMarket to the Cafeteria is critical. Epson helps 365 maintain the reliability our customers expect and deserve."

"365 Retail Market delivers one of the best-in-class self-checkout solutions," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel - North America, Epson America, Inc. "We are proud to partner with such a forward looking company. Through our joint solution, we are able to offer a turnkey POS solution, benefiting self-checkout as well as kitchen management, resulting in increased efficiency and customer satisfaction."

About 365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets, a rapidly growing, self-checkout technology company headquartered in Troy, MI, offers the best in class point-of-sale platform for use in the workplace. Its proprietary technology provides a turnkey platform that allows customers to increase sales, improve the customer experience, and increase profits while decreasing operating costs. 365 Retail Markets has been pioneering innovation in the food service, hospitality, and vending industries since 2008 and continues to revolutionize the market with superior technology and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding. 365 has won many awards for their innovation and growth, including being named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. several times.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Long Beach, CA, Epson America, Inc. is the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality technology products that meet customer demands for increased functionality, compactness, systems integration and energy efficiency. For over 40 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

