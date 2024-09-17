Husky Labels Installs Epson SurePress L-6534VW UV Digital Label Press for Expanded Output Versatility and Improved Productivity

Indiana-Based Printing Company Combines 33 Years of Experience to Launch Printshop Touting SurePress Printing Technology

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced Husky Labels in Indiana has installed the SurePress® L-6534VW UV digital label press. After decades of experience in the label printing industry, co-owner Glenn DeRossett, decided to start his own printing business. While still in the initial start-up phase, he quickly inherited customers from a closing business and needed to expand output capabilities. To meet the incoming customer needs, Husky Labels installed the SurePress L-6534VW, expanding media compatibility, output versatility and workflow productivity.

Husky Labels installs Epson SurePress L-6534VW to expand output capabilities and maximize productivity. Post this Glenn DeRossett, president of Husky Labels, with their Epson SurePress L-6534VW UV digital label press, selected for its high-speed capabilities, output quality, versatility, and reliability.

Husky Labels initially utilized two Epson SurePress L-4033 presses. However, after DeRossett was entrusted with new clients, he started looking for a larger press to accommodate the incoming requests. "I really wanted a UV press," said DeRossett. "I have a UV flexographic printer, and I wanted to leverage that technology with a streamlined, efficient workflow for our label printers as well."

Stemming from his previous experience with Epson, DeRossett purchased the SurePress L-6534VW with Orange Ink and has been thrilled with the immediate results. "We replaced an older model with the SurePress L-6534VW and now handle most incoming orders with it. The high speed and output quality are exactly what we wanted."

Husky Labels currently prints nearly 3 million labels per month on the SurePress L-6534VW for customers spanning a variety of industries including alcoholic, food and beverage, cosmetic, health, and more. The SurePress L-6534VW has allowed Husky Labels to offer a wide range of output materials and embellishments to clients, including clear films, metallic foil and more. When asked to produce window labels with clear film media, DeRossett consistently relies on the SurePress. "The SurePress is unique in printing these labels as it reverses the web for each pass, allowing for six or more passes without removing the raw material from the press. This results in a clean label and great registration with a vibrant, standout print," he said.

Accurate color reproduction is essential for both customer satisfaction and brand integrity. "For all labels, especially prime labels, getting the colors right is crucial since the brand image is what sells the product," emphasized DeRossett. "Epson does a fantastic job with the color. The colors blend beautifully, and with the addition of Orange Ink on the SurePress L-6534VW, I can reproduce a much higher percentage of Pantone colors – color reproduction is far easier and more precise."

Workflow Benefits with SurePress L-6534VW

The SurePress L-6534VW offers several additional features that streamline Husky Label's workflow and increase output capabilities. Unlike previous solutions, SurePress prints in a continuous stream, without Frame gaps. Furthermore, the variable data capabilities on SurePress have expanded solutions and allowed DeRossett to take on larger clients with variable data needs.

"The continuous stream printing on the SurePress has improved our die cutting and results in a higher quality label," said DeRossett. "And SurePress handles variable data exceptionally well, allowing us to easily customize labels with unique information for each product, which enhances our efficiency and flexibility in meeting diverse client needs."

The SurePress L-6534VW comes equipped with Wasatch RIP software. Husky Labels has leveraged the software, with the help of the Wasatch team, to implement a productive print workflow to support the rapidly growing business. "Wasatch has helped us optimize our printing settings. With Epson and Wasatch, we were able to get up and running easily."

"Choosing and integrating the right technology is crucial for new businesses, it's encouraging to see how Husky Labels has already benefitted from the installation of the SurePress L-6534VW," said Mike Pruitt, product manager, Epson America. "With the capacity and versatility of the SurePress L-6534VW, Husky Labels is equipped to grow their business and deliver exceptional results."

"The SurePress has significantly expanded our capabilities as a new business," said DeRossett. "It allows us to grow and take on more local business opportunities, providing a quick turnaround with high-quality labels that our customers love."

The SurePress L-6534VW is available with Digital Varnish for a unique look and tactile feel or Orange Ink for a wider color gamut. The PrecisionCore® printheads, inks, LED pinning technology and curing lamp units, media feeding, and control system are all developed, serviced and manufactured by Epson. Driving the SurePress L-6534VW is the included Wasatch RIP, a fully customizable solution designed to streamline orders, minimize production errors, help increase productivity, and run print production effectively.

