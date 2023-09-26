365Talents becomes the only Talent Marketplace fully integrated into Microsoft Teams

PARIS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After unveiling its generative AI features, 365Talents is extending its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its Talent Marketplace solution with Microsoft Teams. This step forward is based on a solid partnership between the European scale-up and the American giant. With generative AI powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI now integrated into Teams, 365Talents transforms talent management by aligning career paths with corporate values and goals.

This integration gives 365Talents customers added value, guaranteeing a seamless experience with the widely used Teams tool. Using specific messages, HR departments can customise the experience to their needs, culture and policies, guaranteeing a tailored user experience.

365Talents is one of the first sector players to integrate its Internal Talent Marketplace and Skills Intelligence solution into Teams to simplify employee use and commitment.

The benefits of this integration include automated generation of relevant content for job descriptions, the effective identification of the most sought-after skills in the market, an improved match between individual career paths and the company, detailed analytical information, and a redesigned user experience for more customisation.



365Talents is thus capitalising on its close collaboration with Microsoft (illustrated by the startup partner award for 2023) and points out that its application is available from the Microsoft App Store.

Link: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/web-apps/365talents.365talents_skills_management?tab=Overview

Loïc Michel, 365Talents CEO, says: "We're perfectly positioned to guide our customers in harnessing the power of generative AI for human resources, and are very excited to be doing so in collaboration with Microsoft."

Xavier Perret, Azure Director at Microsoft France, says "Microsoft is making the transformational power of AI available today."

365Talents is charting a new course for human resources with dynamic, decentralised talent experience solutions that transform organisations and deliver exceptional business results.

About 365Talents:

With 365Talents, companies are reshuffling the cards on internal mobility and skills development. We help HR and managers discover the unexpected and the untapped to take quick, targeted action by giving employees the power to control their professional development.

